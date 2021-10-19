A lesson from Nicolas Cage: how many secrets behind a dirty word

“It is something shrouded in wonder and mystery, burning with complexity, strength and resilience … it has the power to rule souls and intoxicate minds. Men gave their lives for it, women went to live together early to capture its essence ». Nicolas Cage, sculpted beard and dressed as an academic, in a study enlivened by a fireplace he introduces the word “pussy”, one of the protagonists of the docuseries History of bad words, available on Netflix, along with “fuck”, “dick”, “shit”, “bitch” and “damn”, terms that the world knows through the slang of films and series.

A history of language on the permanent evolution of words (“dick” was born as a diminutive of Richard, “damn” is still linked to a religious context) that acquire new meanings and readjust themselves. Critics are united in praise of Cage and divided on the series, a mixture of documentary and show with speeches by linguists, historians and actors. Allusive images, movie quotes, from American Pie to the final monologue of Samuel L. Jackson in pulp Fiction to the “frankly I do not care” of Gone With the Wind (in original “frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”).

The journey of the word “pussy” begins in 1500, referring to a kitten, and then turns into an affectionate nickname for a tender and cuddly woman and then focuses on the female genital. There are conflicting theories about the birth of the word, from the Germanic call of cats to a Scandinavian word of Old Norse, referring to a pouch. Moving through the centuries, we come across the songs of the showgirls who sang “do you want to see my pussy” and at the end of the show they lifted their skirts showing kittens.

In the nineties it became a very used word thanks to the porn industry, up to the ’96 rap hit of The 2 live crew We want pussy and to feminist claims or derogatory use towards men: the latest example, outside the docuseries, is provided by the news of these days through Trump’s warning to deputy Mike Pence “You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a pussy “.

Showrunner Bellamie Blackston explains: “It’s important to tell the cycle of words: for today’s kids, the word ‘fuck’ isn’t offensive. “Bitch”, used to degrade, is now being claimed by communities of women. Words are not evil, there is no bad language ».