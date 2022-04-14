A life: Bella Hadid – her biography

Who is Bella Hadid?

It is one of the most requested tops in the world. She is publicly committed to the Palestinian people. She opened up about her mental health issues. It’s Bella Hadid.

Isabella Khair Hadid known as Bella Hadid was born on October 9, 1996.

She is the daughter of Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate tycoon Mohammed Hadid.

When she was a child, her father, who arrived in the United States with refugee status, taught her to be proud of her origins and her religion.

“He was always a religious man and he always prayed with us. I’m proud to be a Muslim,” the model told Porter Magazine in April 2017.

Suffering from Lyme disease

For 10 years, she participated in horse riding competitions and dreamed of going to the Olympics.

In 2018, she explained in an interview: “When I was younger, I spent my time riding. I didn’t dress like today.”

At age 16, in 2012, she was in the limelight for the first time when her mother participated in the show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

At 17, in 2013, he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, along with his mother and brother Anwar. She then had to stop riding because of chronic pain.

In 2018, at the Global Lyme Alliance, she announced: “I would really like to dedicate this award to all the teenagers who suffer from this disease and see no end to it. And all these stories I heard tonight…I get it, you’re not alone.”

One of the most requested supermodels

At the age of 18, in 2014, she began studying photography, which she stopped the same year to embark on modeling shortly after her sister Gigi Hadid’s breakthrough in this sector.

“If you have confidence in yourself, you are ready to take on the world and you keep this state of mind, you will always feel sexy, whatever you wear” declares the young woman in 2018.

Naturally blonde, she dyes herself brunette to distinguish herself from her sister and says her dark hair matches her “darker personality” better.

The two tops often parade together. Representative of Dior make-up, collaborator of the women’s lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, she has been on the cover of many magazines and has paraded for all the star fashion designers.

Chaining campaign after campaign, she has built a career as a model, which all creators crave. In 2015 and 2016, she received Model of the Year awards at the British Fashion Awards and Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Bella Hadid committed to the Palestinian cause

Increasingly famous, she uses her popularity to defend the Palestinian cause.

In January 2017, when President Donald Trump announced the ban on entry into the United States for nationals of certain Muslim countries, she took part in the “No Ban, No Wall” march, translated as “No ban, no wall” in New York.

She explains: “I come from a background that values ​​diversity. I was taught that we are all human and that we all deserve respect and kindness. People should never be treated worse because of their ethnicity.”

In December 2017, when Donald Trump made the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, while the Palestinians claimed the city as their capital, she participated in demonstrations in support of Palestine in London.

In May 2021, after the worst clashes between Israel and the Palestinians in seven years, she took part in a march for Palestine in New York, which she filmed and broadcast live.

We hear him chanting in the live video: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Israel’s official Twitter account characterizes Bella Hadid’s activity as anti-Semitic, saying the slogan she shouts is a call to abolish the State of Israel.

On Twitter, the official account writes: “When celebrities like @BellaHadid encourage throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating the elimination of the Jewish state. It goes beyond the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. It is a question of humanity. Shame on you.”

However, pro-Palestinian organizers respond that this slogan evokes the defense of Palestinian human rights.

Depression, burnout, anorexia, rhinoplasty… The model opens up openly

Bella Hadid also talks openly about her mental health, especially on the Instagram social network.

In November 2021, she shared photos of herself in tears and said she was going through episodes of “nervous breakdown and burnout”.

“Personal development, mental illness and chemical imbalances are roller coasters full of pitfalls… There are ups and downs and zigzags. But I want to tell you that there is always light at the end of the tunnel and there is always a moment when we get off the carousel”, this is what Bella Hadid said on November 9, 2021.

The model also confided: “As we work a lot, I like to take a lot of time every day… not a lot of time, but at least a little time, to do something for me, to cultivate my happiness. I like to refocus on myself, it makes me feel good.”

In March 2022, Bella Hadid reveals to Vogue that she suffered from eating disorders, adolescent anorexia, causing problems related to her weight, and that she regrets the rhinoplasty she performed at 14 years old…

“I should have kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have gotten used to it,” Bella Hadid told Vogue Magazine in March 2022.

She also responded to other rumours, saying she had never had injections.

The model has been in a relationship with The Weeknd.