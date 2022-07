In his modest consultation in full German Avenue It has been receiving its patients since 2004. It is a floor made up of three simple and spacious rooms. Dr. Jordi Orellana is one of the most consolidated clinical cardiologists in his field in the Balearic Islands. But his name stands out for being one of the first to incorporate the echocardiogram in his profession more than 40 years ago.

Born in Cerdanya and graduated in Medicine from the University of Barcelona, ​​Orellana speaks with wisdom about this device that was incorporated into our Health System around 1975. In the office, the doctor handles his modest echocardiogram type 2D (two-dimensional) of the Philip brand. It is the relic of your practice.

This international ingenuity, which starts from a collaborative creation between the United States, China and Europe, has revolutionized specialization: «At that time we were all self-taught, nobody taught us. We started with an M-module echocardiogram, but, in a short time, it grew exponentially,” says Orellana.

Evolution

–Could you have foreseen what this device would become?

«No, not crazy. I did not know that he would evolve at this speed », replies the doctor.

The echocardiogram has its origins in the middle of the last century with the M module. It would immediately evolve after the discovery of the Doppler effect (named after the Austrian physicist), which implanted ultrasound to reach all the cavities of the heart. Today, there are five types of echocardiograms that are still used for six heart diseases: that of the myocardium, valvular structures, coronary arteries, that of the pericardium, that of the aortic root or the pulmonary artery. “This device allows you to make a very early diagnosis of heart disease,” he says.

During the first eleven years as a cardiologist in a private center, “I realized that ultrasound had to be a technique to be used every day because of its dynamism,” he says. With all his experience, the doctor says that he will have done some 46,000 echocardiographies and defends that it is “a tool of noninvasive work, Quick and with immediate results. The doctor is proud of having accompanied “all echocardiogram research” since its inception. “I have also read a lot,” he maintains, and thanks to this he saw the need to implant this device in his day-to-day life. Jordi Orellana is a defender of the study of the human being, which is why he became a doctor. And his pioneering vision has recognized him throughout his professional career.