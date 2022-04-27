A life full of physical and emotional abuse: This was the difficult childhood of Elon Musk, the richest man in the world | People | Entertainment

Elon Musk this year he finally came to occupy the number one position of the richest people in the world, according to the magazine Forbes.

The owner of Tesla Y SpaceXin case he didn’t have significant business assets, he just closed a deal to acquire the social network Twitter for 44,000 million dollars.

However, the childhood of one of the most important men of today was not as blessed as his adulthood.

Elon Musk: the billionaire who lives as poor, homeless and sleeping in the homes of his friends

Elon Musk’s traumatic childhood

As reported by The Washington Post, Elon Musk as a child suffered physical and emotional abuse, not only from his classmates but also from his own father.

“They got my best friend to pull me out of hiding so they could beat me up. And that hurt. For some reason they decided it was me, and they were going to chase me non-stop. That’s what made growing up difficult,” Musk revealed at the time.

But it was May MuskElon’s mother, who instilled in him and his siblings, Kimbal and Toscawho had to work hard from a very young age.

According to Kimbal, brother of Elon, for CNBCthe three of them made chocolates to sell in the wealthy areas of Pretoria, their hometown, earning up to 20 times the investment price.

However, from the negative experiences that Elon lived in his childhood, Musk became interested in moving from South Africa to study in USA Y Canada.

Elon Musk career growth

At the end of the 1980s, the three brothers and Maye Musk arrived in Canada, protected by the nationality of the mother, who had been born in that country. However, many needs passed during the first years of their arrival.

In 1992, Elon was awarded a scholarship to study Economy Y Physical in the United States, where he received his degrees and a new nationality.

From there, he began to make history delving into issues that he considered important to society, such as Internet.

Companies like PayPal, neurolink, SolarCity and now also Twitter, are part of the projects that helped Elon build during his successful career.

