A life in the gym, illness extinguishes Lipreri’s smile

MANTUA. “A sunny girl, determined, with great fortitude, it was easy to love her.” This is how the owners of the Millenium gym remember Veronica Lipreri, a 48-year-old pilates teacher who died following an illness with which she had been battling for some time. Lipreri was known and appreciated in the fitness world and beyond. In recent months he had reported the disease unfiltered on his Facebook page. But she did not miss the irony in telling of a visit to the hospital, she expressed the firm will to look ahead in spite of everything, she received hundreds of messages from friends who have never let her lack of support. Only a few days ago, on December 15, the day after his forty-eighth birthday, he thanked his contacts for the flood of messages received. “With us she started teaching hip hop many years ago – they tell from the Millenium in Belfiore – then she moved on to pilates”. During the lockdown he had used social media to maintain the relationship with those who attended his courses. The father Claudio and the mother Tiziana have announced that the funeral will take place on Thursday 23 at 11 in the convent of San Francesco.