A life with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: meet Stephanie Hernández

The young woman asks God to stay healthy to share with her family.

Stephanie Hernández, patient diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Photo: Provided by the patient to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Stephanie Hernandez is a Puerto Rican diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition with which she was born, but it was not until she was 27 years old that she received the diagnosis and, therefore, the appropriate treatment.

He exclusively narrated to Medicine and Public Health, that at birth his parents were told he had a murmur, but when he grew up they were told that it was a cardiac arrhythmia. Over the years, her situation worsened and her treatments had no effect.

“When I reached the age of 15, I thought I was overweight, and when I started exercising, everything got worse, I fainted and had a seizure. The doctor who treated me told me that it was stress and that I had to take things easy, ”he recounted.

In her desire to feel better, the young woman continued to perform physical activity and seek to have a normal life, but the problems continued and it was not until she was referred to Dr. Enrique Carrión that she was able to find out the real reason for her medical condition.

“I was 27 years old, and he was the one who found me hypertrophic myocardia, a condition where the heart muscle atrophies and grows, this does not allow the heart to pump normally,” he explained.

He specified that to date his health is not one hundred percent, although he has had two heart surgeries and needs a new heart because his treatment consists of 15 pills of 100 mg of atenolol, “what this does is help lower the pressure in the heart, according to the doctor’s instructions”.

“I have many limitations, I can’t dance, walk, I get tired, but even so I make the sacrifice to share with my family and thank God everyone understands me, especially my partner who has been a great support,” he stressed.

He explained that although he knows he needs a new heart, his greatest request to God is to help him feel better, because he recognizes that a new organ would bring happiness to his family, but it means pain for another.

“In the bottom of my heart I do not ask for a new organ, because although my family will be happy, another family will be sad, so I ask God to help me be well, to give me quality of life. May I live a little longer,” he stated.

Surgeries: care for your heart

Stephanie stated that both surgeries were challenging, but the second one was more difficult for her recovery.

“The first time I had surgery, they stung one side of my heart, so it can pump because it gets very hard. In the second surgery they stung me on the other side of the heart because my fainting spells were recurrent, because after carrying out several tests, they found that a pulmonary vein was obstructed. I spent five days in intensive care, it was quite an uphill climb to get out of the second surgery, I already made it; I’m not complaining about what I have, but I would like to be well, ”he said.

Family support

Stephanie revealed that it has been hard, not only financially, since insurance does not cover everything, but emotionally, for her partner, parents, siblings and her daughter. However, she assured that she has never felt alone and knows that she counts on them, even on difficult days.

“No matter what diagnosis they give you, what always counts is to ask God not to take away the desire to give up. Sometimes you need someone to listen to you, they can call me because when someone is not sick, they cannot fully understand, but we can support each other, “he concluded.

See the full interview:

hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

The Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a disease in which the heart muscle has abnormal thickening (hypertrophy). The thickening of the heart muscle can make it difficult for the heart muscle to pump blood.

Often the Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy It goes undiagnosed because many people with it have few, if any, symptoms and are able to lead normal lives without significant problems. However, in some people with a Hypertrophic cardiomyopathythickening of the heart muscle can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, or problems with the heart’s electrical system, resulting in life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or sudden death.

Causes

Usually the Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy It is caused by abnormal genes (genetic mutations) that cause abnormal thickening of the heart muscle.

In most people with Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the muscular wall (septum) between the two lower chambers of the heart (ventricles) becomes thicker than normal. As a result, the thicker wall can block blood flow out of the heart. this is called Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy obstructive.

Prevention

It is unknown how it can be prevented. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. But it’s important to identify the condition as early as possible to guide treatment and avoid complications.