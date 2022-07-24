A light breakfast and lots of tea during the day: Margot Robbie’s eating routine

One of the Hollywood actresses most followed by her fans is Margot Robbie. Her stunning beauty and spectacular figure make her a role model anywhere in the world. With a simple procedure, the actress maintains a movie silhouette.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office July 21, 2022 10:15 a.m.

margot robbie He has just moved his fans with his first images as Barbiethe most famous doll in the world, since the movie in which she will star alongside Ryan Gosling. Getting into those skimpy outfits didn’t take much of an effort for the actress.

The actress loves light food.

From a very young age, the model is also used to eating very little, but to eat enough to maintain a beautiful figure and an athletic body. The breakfasts of margot robbie they are the most important meal of the day, so you never stop eating it.

For breakfast, the Australian actress usually consumes porridge from different types of fruit with low-gluten and sugar-free cookies. All this is accompanied by fruit shakes that increase immunity, generally citrus fruits or red fruits.

For lunch, usually chicken salad accompanied by other vegetable side dishes and low carbohydrates, and for dinner, have tuna steaks with sweet potatoes. What you can not miss at any time of the day to margot robbieis the tea.

Margot Robbie is a celebrity who takes great care of her figure.

Ever since the actress moved to London from her native Australia, she had dreamed of consuming tea as it is consumed in Great Britain, which is why she has been a fan of these infusions ever since. But now that she lives in the United States, she too has become a fan of beer and hamburgers.