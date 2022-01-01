A light from South Africa: the Omicron wave slows down, thanks to curfews and restrictions

The storm has passed, and it appears to have done little damage. The Omicron wave that hit South Africa has likely reached and passed its peak, without a significant increase in deaths. This was stated by the South African government in a statement in which it also announces a gradual relaxation of restrictions, starting with the curfew. Meanwhile, the New York Times points out, some scientists are quick to predict that the Omicron-South African scenario could repeat itself elsewhere.

According to the Johannesburg government, infections fell by nearly 30% last week compared to the previous seven days (from 127,753 to 89,781). Hospital admissions also fell in eight of the nine provinces. And only a marginal increase in deaths from Covid was noted during the peak. In short: figures that offer cautious hope to other countries struggling with the high transmissibility variant.

However, the New York Times points out, the number of cases could be skewed by the reduction in tests carried out during the holiday season. Additionally, people in the most affected areas may have been protected from severe disease course by immunity acquired through vaccination, previous infection, or a combination of both.

The fact remains that preliminary data from South Africa, Scotland and England reveal that Omicron infections would cause mild illness compared to previous variants of the coronavirus, causing fewer hospitalizations. The risk of hospitalization due to symptoms of the Omicron variant is 40% lower than in Delta, according to data from a research conducted in Britain by a team at Imperial College led by Professor Neil Ferguson. Hospitalizations of at least one day were between 40% and 45% lower in those infected with the Omicron variant, compared to those who had contracted Delta. Comforting data also regarding admissions to the emergency room: those infected with Omicron have a 15-20% less risk – compared to a positive for Delta – of having to go to a hospital triage.

A study conducted by the South African government’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases under the direction of Nicole Walter and Cheryl Cohen revealed that the risk of hospitalization in patients who contracted Omicron is 20% of that seen in patients who contracted Delta. “If Delta’s risk of going to hospital was 5%, it would be 1% for Omicron. Although the study uses historical controls (Delta has disappeared from South Africa now) the analysis was done after having corrected for age, sex and positive medical history for having previously contracted the infection “, explains immunologist Guido Silvestri in his Pills column. of Optimism on Facebook.

“While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there have been lower hospitalization rates than in previous waves,” the South African government note continues. “The speed with which Omicron-led fourth wave rose, peaked, and then fell was astounding. Peak in four weeks and precipitous decline in two more, ”Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council tweeted.

Last week, South African officials lifted the quarantine for people who, despite having been exposed to the virus, have no symptoms. “Containment strategies are no longer appropriate: mitigation is the only viable strategy”, is the South African line.

Meanwhile, Omicron does not stop and spreads throughout the world. From Europe to the USA. Yesterday Italy hit the record of 126,888 new positives, compared to 98,020 on Wednesday, while the week of Christmas recorded a surge in new cases of 80.7% together with a growth of 20.4% in hospitalized with symptoms and 13% of patients in intensive care.

Also yesterday France for the first time in two days did not break the record of cases again, stopping at 206 thousand new positives, two thousand in less than 24 hours ago. But hospitalizations are growing exponentially: 18 thousand, a share that the country had not reached since last May. In Great Britain, the infections now travel on 180 thousand newspapers. Germany is experiencing a dramatic escalation of deaths: yesterday there were 383. And Berlin is preparing for the worst for January, given that Omicron, at the moment, represents only 17.7% of Covid cases. Even Ireland, with 16,428 new cases, is witnessing a new, sad record since the beginning of the Covid era.

The new variant does not run only on the Old Continent. In India it now accounts for half of the cases detected and the country has registered over 13,000 new positives in the last 24 hours, with 268 deaths. In the US, in New York alone, there are 67,000 new cases and the city is paralyzed due to quarantines. Russia, with 87,527 deaths, undermines Brazil, becoming the second country in the world after the United States for the number of deaths due to the coronavirus.

The weapon to deal with the virus remains the vaccine, in particular the third doses. Austria, to break down the wall of skepticism that still remains in part of the population, could soon launch a spending bonus of 500 euros to solicit the booster. The proposal was put forward by the Social Democrats and the government of Oevp and Verdi said they were ready to discuss it. “This is a positive sign,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer explained.