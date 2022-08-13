A lightning meeting with Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi is very likely the busiest man in Hollywood right now. Your movie Thor: Love and Thunder recently premiered. just finished the movie Next Goal Wins with Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss about the biggest win in a World Cup match in history (31 to 0) and has two films in pre-production and two others announced (Tower of Terror, The Incal, We’re Wolves Y Flash Gordon), in addition to announcing a secret film project within the saga of Star Wars and the live-action adaptation of Akira, the manga and anime masterpiece by Katsuhiro Otomo. And as an actor he recently appeared in Lightyear Y Thor (where he plays Korg, the sidekick of the God of Thunder). And as if that were not enough, in terms of television, he is involved, either as a director, screenwriter or actor, in the series Our Flag Means Death, What We Do In The Shadows, Wellington paranormal and Reservation Dogs, in addition to having in sight the adaptation of the cult film Time Bandits by Terry Gilliam in this format.

We managed to stop the fast pace of this talented New Zealander for a moment, to ask him a few questions.

Do you remember the first time you met Thor?

I do remember it. I remember seeing a comic book magazine in the back of one of my uncle’s cars. We were kids in the eighties and we were running around the beach and we were in the car all the time… and I remember seeing this comic. My uncle loved comics and everything related to them. I was fascinated by the magazine. I’ve never seen a superhero like that, you know? You look at the Thor comics and they are very strange. A huge red cape, very long blond hair and a funny pointed hat with wings and so on.

You know? I have to confess that I didn’t grow up an avid comic book reader, but I do remember seeing that magazine.

What were the stories from the comics that served as inspiration for Thor: Love and Thunder?

Two stories were the main inspiration for love and thunder The first was The Mighty Thor. A great story arc that has to do with the character of Jane Foster taking the hammer Mjolnir and becoming the powerful Thor. the other story was The God Butcher, extracted from God of Thunder, which is where Gorr the butcher of gods came from. We took various elements of both and said “OK. These are two very powerful stories, they have to do with these characters and things happen very similar to what happens in the film. With Gorr it was great because we created a charismatic villain and with whom we could understand why he does what he does and, at the same time, he is a very scary character.

What does fate hold for Taika Waititi?

Hmmm… I don’t know, you know? I’m working on various things as a screenwriter. I’m trying to write some stuff. I am also working on Joodrowski’s work The Inca and we hope that everything will materialize in a couple of years. We are hopeful that it will become a reality. Yes I am doing that. I am also working on several TV series and some scripts.