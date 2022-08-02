A link between coffee consumption and cholesterol

The method of coffee preparation plays a role in raising cholesterol.

Norwegian and Swedish researchers show that drinking three to five cups of espresso a day can significantly raise cholesterol levels.

Does drinking coffee affect cholesterol levels? Researchers from the Arctic University, the University of Oslo (Norway) and the University of Gothenburg (Sweden) have looked into the question and explain that there would be a cause and effect relationship between the consumption coffee and excess fat in the blood, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. According to the results published in the journal open-heartthe explanation would be to be found in the chemical compounds naturally present in the caffeinated drink.

In this study, scientists followed 21,083 coffee drinkers between 1974 and 2015, 11,074 women and 10,009 men. They asked them about their coffee consumption and their favorite and preferred method of preparation on a daily basis. They also did blood tests.

The method of preparation has an influence

Verdict: Three to five cups of espresso a day are significantly associated with increased cholesterol, especially in men. This corresponds to an increased cholesterol level of 0.09 mmol/l in women and 0.16 mmol/l in men, compared to those who do not drink coffee at all.

The method of preparation also has a role to play, explain the researchers. Thus, drinking six or more cups prepared with a “French press” coffee maker is also associated with a similar increase in cholesterol in both sexes (0.30 mmol/l more in women and 0.23 mmol/l more in men). In contrast, more than six cups of filtered coffee is associated with a 0.11 mmol/L increase in cholesterol in women, but not in men. Instant coffee is associated with increased cholesterol in both sexes regardless of the level of consumption.

According to the researchers, the chemicals in coffee that can raise cholesterol levels vary depending on several factors. “The intake of each compound depends on the variety of coffee species, the degree of roasting, the type of brewing method and the serving size, but also on the gender of the consumer”, summarize the authors of the research. .

