A list of no-code tools to create almost anything without programming

No-code platforms are becoming more and more sophisticated, allowing you to create truly impressive applications without writing practically any code.

That opens the doors to many people who do not have enough knowledge to program an application, nor the budget to hire a programmer, creating the first version of the idea and waiting for it to start generating money to go into the background later.

There are many no-code tools, and now we have a place where we can consult many of them with filters to find the one we are looking for.

This is nocodebuilder.co, and as you can see in the screenshot above, it classifies the tools into several categories. From the side menu we can filter the free ones and the paid ones, those that are easy to use and the most complex, and those that have a smoother or less learning curve.

Karanru Parel, the creator of this list, defines it as:

A simple product with a curated list of tools that dominate the industry without code. These tools are divided into categories and are further broken down by price, ease of use, and learning curve difficulty.

The idea of ​​No-Code Builder is to bring a universe of app creation platforms closer to developers of all kinds, while offering the possibility that people who are not in the world of programming, but do understand a lot about the sector, can create websites and apps of various categories.

