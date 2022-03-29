A-listers pass protesters and police to attend Jay-Z’s Oscar party

ads

Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont was attended by a host of A-list stars, despite protests from former workers who called for a boycott of the iconic hotel.

Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, Jon Hamm, French Montana, Zoe Kravitz, P Diddy, DJ Khaled and Oscar winner Troy Kotsur were greeted by protesters before entering the party, which was also surrounded by a ring of cops. and security.

Chris Pine, Jessica Alba, Justin Timberlake, Vin Diesel, Lupita Nyong’o and Rosario Dawson also attended the party, titled “The Gold Party.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé arrived adorned with 400 carats of jewelry and a $4,000 bag of tennis balls.

“There was a huge security force and police that Jay-Z and Chateau must have called in,” Unite Here Local Union 11 co-chair Kurt Petersen told Page Six exclusively. “I have never seen so many private security guards in my life at an event. You would have thought it was Camp David or the White House.”

He added: “We find it ironic that Jay-Z was about fighting the man and that he had enormous support from the police.”

The iconic Chateau Marmont hotel has been under a boycott since 2020. Nearly 250 of the hotel’s employees were laid off at the start of the pandemic, reportedly without insurance or severance pay. GC images

They tell us that in the past private security has been hired when there have been demonstrations to prevent incidents, and off-duty police officers may be involved.

“Most of the people who were at the Oscars didn’t go to the party,” Petersen said, describing the crowd as “some stars and D-list hopefuls.” Petersen says that those who attended the party “should be ashamed of themselves.”

Yours truly Keisha Banks told Page Six last week that when it comes to Jay-Z hosting his party at the Chateau, “We constantly see black elites putting their fame and money before their fans.”

“By now, Jay-Z and Beyoncé should be aware that Chateau workers have spoken out about being mistreated. They should take advantage and move their dollars elsewhere in solidarity with the people they claim to support who are calling for justice,” Banks said.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé turned up the shine at the 2022 Oscars, though Jay’s party was marred by protests.Beyonce/Instagram

The iconic Los Angeles hotel has been subject to an ongoing boycott since 2020. Nearly 250 of the hotel’s employees were laid off at the start of the pandemic, reportedly without insurance or severance pay.

And there have been allegations of racial discrimination and harassment, which the hotel has denied.

Still, many of those protesting just want to get back to work.

“Workers want to go back and work there and change the way they [Chateau Marmont] does business,” says Petersen. “They want to make sure that people are treated with respect and dignity.”

A source tells us that the hotspot has been rehiring in accordance with the City of Los Angeles’ right-to-retire ordinance and the State of California’s return-to-work law.

Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Samira Wiley, Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Tom Morello, Edie Falco, Amanda Seyfried, Daveed Diggs, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Sarah Silverman have publicly endorsed the boycott.

The Paramount Plus series “The Offer” was scheduled to film at the hotel, but changed locations in August when producers learned of the ongoing feud between the hotel and former staff.

Aaron Sorkin’s Lucille Ball biopic “Being the Ricardos” has also been pulled from filming at the famed location.

Jay-Z has not commented on the protests or his choice of party location.

