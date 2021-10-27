News

A little big talent – the Republic

The first beautiful thing of Wednesday 27 October 2021 is Carlotta De Leonardis, the child actress of the beautiful film by Giuseppe Bonito The arminuta. Perhaps she acts very well, perhaps she has interpreted herself, she certainly fills the scene, conquers the tenderness of the audience and, with the lights out, makes them spend a secular prayer for all the little prodigies. Their fate is strange. They have more talent than they can hold, but no certainty that the two (themselves and the talent) will grow together. Sometimes it happens (with Natalie Portman, for example), sometimes it doesn’t. Then they resurface like karst rivers ten, twenty, thirty years after the release of the film that made them mascots. The sentence precedes them: “Do you remember the child of …?” and they are found in a regular life, with a job and some memories, the Christmas greetings of the leading man kept in a drawer or in the memory of the mobile phone. Maybe they are happy, like and more than those who become actors when they grow up, but not old enough, because no one ever feels like it and if you feel it it is not. Existence is like the sea that little Carlotta sees for the first time and is afraid to face, advances and retreats, advances and retreats. Only later, when he has measured his courage and gained affection, will he be able to jump. He can do it. He will make it. When you swim in it, it doesn’t matter what swimsuit you wear.

