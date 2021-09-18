A little bit of Positano on Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday.

Kylie Jenner wanted to celebrate her 24th birthday with a painting class, in an environment full of candles and soft lighting.

All the guests were equipped with an easel, a canvas and a palette of colors: the subject chosen for the painting was the beautiful landscape with the beaches of Positano, as reported by PopStar! Magazine.

The American reality star turned years on Tuesday, August 10, and sources revealed that she celebrated with some of her closest friends and family with a brunch.

They were present at the celebrations Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, the boyfriend of Kourtney Travis Baker and Kylie’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Kylie’s family members, who is the mother of a three-year-old girl, Stormi, who she had with Travis Scott, also wanted to wish her publicly via social media.

His mom Kris wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my little angel !! I can’t believe how fast time runs !! If I close my eyes it still seems like yesterday that you were riding ponies and bringing home stray cats… And you were playing with my tricks !!“.

“You have brought us so much joy! You are the most spectacular mom! The best daughter, sister, friend, confidant and counselor there can be, you are wiser than your age. You are also kind, generous, loyal, empathetic and loving”, Kris added.

Who is Kylie Jenner

Kylie is the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn). He has an older sister, Kendall Jenner (born 1995), and many half brothers and sisters.

The mother had a previous marriage with Robert Kardashian (defense attorney, died in 2003) with whom he had four children: Kourtney Kardashian (born in 1979), Kim Kardashian (born in 1980), Khloé Kardashian (born in 1984) e Rob Kardashian (born in 1987).

While his father Caitlyn has four other children from two previous marriages: Burton William Jenner (born 1978), Cassandra Lynn Jenner (born 1980), Brandon Jenner (born 1981) and Brody Jenner (born 1983).

Kylie appeared in People magazine and Beautiful People with her sister Kendall.

She began her modeling career with the Sears line “Crush Your Style”; also posed in photo shoots for OK! magazine, Teen Vogue and for photographer Nick Saglimbeni. She also walked during New York Fashion Week 2011 for the Abbey Dawn Avril Lavigne collection and in the Hello Kitty show in Los Angeles for Forever 21. In 2015 she took part in the fashion show of her brother-in-law Kanye West (husband of half-sister Kim Kardashian ) held in New York during Fashion Week.

Loading... Advertisements

Kylie has also created, together with her sisters, the enamels of the line “Kardashian Kolors” by OPI, and two other nail polishes called “Wear Something Spar-Kylie” and “Rainbow in the S-Kylie”. Kylie & Kendall launched a clothing line called Kendall and Kylie for Pacsun in February 2013.

In June, together with his sister Kendall, he collaborates with the Topshop brand for the launch of a new capsule collection.[1] the sisters also created a capsule collection with OVS.

In October 2015, Jenner starred in Tyga’s music video in the song “Dope’d Up”.

In May 2016, he made his musical debut rapping on the Burberry Perry producer song “Beautiful Day,” with Lil Yachty. In the fall of 2016, Jenner was announced as the new face of PUMA alongside Rae Sremmurd.

In November 2016, Jenner also launched her cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics and on December 10, 2016 she opened her online merchandising shop, called The Kylie Shop.

In April 2017, she unexpectedly appeared at the Rio Americano High School prom in Sacramento alongside young Albert Ochoa after hearing that her date had been turned down.

In 2019, Jenner founded her skincare brand Kylie Skin, which launched on May 22, 2019. The brand began manufacturing dermal products, including face washes, scrubs, moisturizers, and makeup remover wipes.

He has 257 million followers on his #Instagram profile

In 2021 Kylie achieved billionaire status.