At the beginning of a new year, there is a desire for novelty and changes. Full of optimism and desire to do, we put in place many good intentions. There are those who go on a diet and those who decide to start some sports. To give a concrete change to the year that has just begun, many are also thinking about a change of look. The most effective and obvious way is to renew your image. So play with a new hairstyle or a new color. To do this, there is nothing better than drawing inspiration from new fashions. Meanwhile, to begin with, everyone will ask the hairdresser for these warm and bright colors.

As for the cut, here are the shorts that will depopulate in the winter of 2022. Surely, the short cuts denote character and audacity. Especially if to show them off are women who for years have remained faithful to long flowing locks. In fact, many fear they will appear too masculine. Nowadays, however, this is practically impossible because hair stylists are able to create amazing works of art. In addition, here are some very useful tips to be feminine even with short hair. Therefore, let’s dwell on a trend that is in great vogue. A little bob and a little pixie cut, this haircut that will triumph in 2022 looks good at 20 and 50.

Here is the bixie cut

It is a very youthful and cheeky short cut. Shorter than the classic bob and longer than a pixie cut, this cut returns to the fore straight from the nineties. At the time, in fact, celebrities such as Winona Ryder, Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry and Cameron Diaz sported it.

Technically it is a slightly tousled bob, because it is made up of a mix of layers that gives texture. Precisely for this reason, the bixie cut is also suitable for those with very fine and thin hair.

The convenience of the bixie is that it is extremely versatile. It looks good on both straight and curly hair. Furthermore, based on the desired final effect, we can bring it well disciplined or disheveled and irreverent. It is perfect with bangs but also with a long side tuft. In any case, the bixie cut has a rounded line that gives a soft volume, ideal for making the neck stand out.

There are many ways to wear it

Depending on the occasion, our style and the outfit of the moment, we can style the bixie in various ways. That’s why it looks good on virtually anyone and at any age. This cut, based on how we style it, always takes on a different character. For example, by applying modeling waxes and gels, we can give it a modern shape which, at the same time, is also elegant and sophisticated. Plus, we can comb it all back or just to one side, for a more aggressive look. Finally, we can embellish the hairstyle by arranging some nice little clips or particular clips in the right places.