A little exercise every day or intense training once a week? Which is more effective, according to a study

Exercise a little each day or concentrate all the activity in a single day, is a dilemma that people who do physical exercise often face. Findings from a recent study provide new evidence that may help answer that frequently asked question.

According to the conclusions reached by researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia, in collaboration with Niigata University and Nishi Kyushu University in Japan, one of the two options is significantly more beneficial.

According to work published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sport, a higher frequency of work would be the most effective approach, at least as far as muscle training is concerned.

Muscular strength: better a little every day

The research was based on a training study, in which participants divided into three groups performed an arm resistance exercise for four weeks. Throughout that period, they were measured and compared changes in muscle strength and thickness.

The exercise consisted of “maximal voluntary eccentric biceps contractions,” on a machine that measures muscle force at each muscle contraction.

An eccentric concentration is when the muscle lengthens, for example, when lower a heavy dumbbell when doing a bicep curl.

Two groups performed 30 contractions per week: one performed six contractions a day five times a week (6×5 group), while the other did 30 in one day, once a week (30×1 group). The third only did 6 contractions one day a week.

After four weeks, the group that performed 30 contractions in a single day showed no increase in muscle strength, although muscle thickness (an indicator of increased muscle size) increased by 5.8%.

The group that performed six contractions once a week showed no change in muscle strength or thickness.

While the 6×5 group saw significant increases in muscle strength, greater than 10%with an increase in muscle thickness similar to the 30×1 group.







Biceps curl, a classic to work that muscle. Photo Shutterstock.



Manageable amounts, real effects

The increase in muscle strength in the 6×5 group was similar to what had been found in an earlier study group, which had been instructed to perform a single maximal eccentric contraction of three seconds per day five times per week for one month .

According to Ken Nosaka, professor of Sport and Exercise Science at ECU, these studies add more evidence that “very manageable amounts of exercise” performed regularly can have a “real effect” on people’s strength.

“People think they have to do a long training session of resistance in the gym, but that’s not the case,” he said.

And he specified: “Simply go down a heavy dumbbell slowly once or six times a day (depending on the load) is enough.”







Exercise is essential, but so is rest. Photo Shutterstock.



Do you have to try your best?

Nosaka commented that while the study required participants to exert maximum effort, early research findings showed similar results could be achieved. no need to push yourself to the limit.

“We only use the exercise of curl of the biceps in this study, but we think this would be the case for other muscles as well, at least to some extent,” he suggested.

And he highlighted the role that muscle strength plays in maintaining health. Training her can help prevent a decrease in muscle mass and strength with aging.

The importance of rest

It is not yet known precisely why the body responds better to resistance exercises with eccentric contractions in smaller doses.

For Nosaka it may relate to how often the brain is asked to make a muscle work in a particular way.

However, he emphasized that it is also important include rest in any training regimen.

In fact, in the study setting, the 6×5 group had two days off per week.

“The muscular adaptations occur when we are resting; if someone could somehow train 24 hours a day, there would actually be no improvement,” he stated.

And he added: “The muscles they need to rest to improve their strength and muscle mass, but they seem to like to be stimulated more often.







Muscle strengthening is key at all ages. Photo Shutterstock.



Does it “compensate” for lack of exercise?

In that sense, he also stressed that if someone can not exercise for a certain period, it is not worth trying to “compensate” later with a longer session.

“If someone is sick and can’t exercise for a week, that’s fine, but it’s better return to regular routine of exercise when you feel better,” he advised.

move every day

The World Health Organization (WHO) exercise guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week for all adults (including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities) and a average of 60 minutes per day for children and adolescents.

International guidelines, including that of the WHO, also include a slightly less widespread advice: that of perform muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.

In this regard, Nosaka said that more emphasis needs to be placed on the importance of make exercise a daily activityinstead of reaching a weekly minutes goal.

“If you only go to the gym once a week, it’s not as effective as doing a little exercise every day at home,” he said.

“We need to know that every muscle contraction counts, and what counts is the regularity with which he performs them,” he concluded.

