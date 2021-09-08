A little favor: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in a spicy clip from the movie

Everyone has secrets because things are never what they seem. Paul Feig returns to the cinema with an exceptional thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

A little favor (A Simple Favor) hits theaters at the end of the year, but promises to be one of the most shocking thrillers of the season. After the success achieved at the American box office and the praise from the critics, A little favor arrives in Italian cinemas this week ready to reveal its mysteries ..

Written and directed by Paul Feig, cult comedy director like The bride’s friends, Spy And Ghostbusters, the film with contemporary noir hues, travels along the tracks of great themes: trust within relationships, the boundaries of ambiguity and the spasmodic search for perfection.

A stellar cast for A little favor which features the splendid icon of style and beauty Blake Lively (Adeline, Cafè Society) and the talented and Oscar® nominated Anna Kendrick (In the clouds, Pitch Perfect). Next to them Henry Golding, fresh from the worldwide success of Crazy Rich Asians And Rupert Friend recently appeared in At Eternity’s Gate presented at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Loading... Advertisements

Waiting to see it in Italian cinemas here is a clip of the film that sees Emily and Stephanie struggling with spicy confidences.

Adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by Darcey Bell and published in Italy by Rizzoli, A Small Favor tells the story of Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), mom blogger, and her friendship with Emily (Blake Lively) a career woman who climbs the tough peaks of Manatthan always short of time for her family. One day Emily asks Stephanie “a little favor” or rather asks her to pick up her son for her when she leaves school. It is the beginning of the mystery. Emily disappears into thin air without a trace of herself. Stephanie will only have to go looking for the woman who brought some joy to her life, involving both the readers of her blog and the husband of the missing girl.