A Little Favor – Film (2018)

Review by Marianna Cappi



Monday 10 December 2018 

‘I need a little favor. Can you pick me up Nicky from school? ‘ This is the simple, common request that the charming Emily makes to her new friend Stephanie, before disappearing without a trace. Single mom handyman, vlogger by passion and naive by nature, Stephanie is so entangled by the mystery of Emily, by her concern for her son, and even by her husband’s charm, that she begins to investigate herself. What he will find is a mystery that contains another and so on, up to overturn the roles and labels of each character involved in the story.

The comparison with Gone Girl, but it would be more correct to say that A little favor it is to Fincher’s film as “Invitation to dinner with a crime” it is to “Ten little Indians”: we are, that is, in the parody; the tension is there, but it is humor that dominates the scene, and becomes farce towards the end, when you are now playing with your cards exposed.

In between is a game of genre, which brings out all the clichés of a certain thriller: camping on the lake, the specter of drugs, an incendiary past, an elusive present, a quiet province of fear at the Big Little Lies, anonymous letters and wardrobe owned. And above all, one twist after another, in a sequence so fast and close that, even if there was something wrong with the mechanics of the plot, it would be too complicated to notice it in real time.

This kind of parody has illustrious examples, among which it would be frankly daring to include the film by Paul Feig, but it would be equally unfair not to give him credit for having dared in a complex genre, which requires skill in terms of script and eclecticism in matters of acting. AND A Small Favor has brilliant dialogues, cultured and funny quotes (Les Diaboliques, Nancy Drew) and two perfect performers for the role, also by virtue of their metacinematographic image: Anna Kendrick has no difficulty in showing herself credible as someone who tends to give a good-natured and stereotyped idea of ​​herself, and Blake Lively is a “revived” by name and in fact.





The grotesque aesthetics, between glossy graphics and songs in French, and the trespassing into demented, appropriately seal the packaging of this comedy that makes fun of the habits, customs and manias of the contemporary, social and cinematographic female scene. It gives a cocktail tone, but underneath it is a popcorn movie, which one devours with gusto, knowing that there will be nothing left of it.

