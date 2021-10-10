A Little Favor – Film (2018)

Review by Marianna Cappi
Monday 10 December 2018
‘I need a little favor. Can you pick me up Nicky from school? ‘ This is the simple, common request that the charming Emily makes to her new friend Stephanie, before disappearing without a trace. Single mom handyman, vlogger by passion and naive by nature, Stephanie is so entangled by the mystery of Emily, by her concern for her son, and even by her husband’s charm, that she begins to investigate herself. What he will find is a mystery that contains another and so on, up to overturn the roles and labels of each character involved in the story.
The comparison with Gone Girl, but it would be more correct to say that A little favor it is to Fincher’s film as “Invitation to dinner with a crime” it is to “Ten little Indians”: we are, that is, in the parody; the tension is there, but it is humor that dominates the scene, and becomes farce towards the end, when you are now playing with your cards exposed.
In between is a game of genre, which brings out all the clichés of a certain thriller: camping on the lake, the specter of drugs, an incendiary past, an elusive present, a quiet province of fear at the Big Little Lies, anonymous letters and wardrobe owned. And above all, one twist after another, in a sequence so fast and close that, even if there was something wrong with the mechanics of the plot, it would be too complicated to notice it in real time.
This kind of parody has illustrious examples, among which it would be frankly daring to include the film by Paul Feig, but it would be equally unfair not to give him credit for having dared in a complex genre, which requires skill in terms of script and eclecticism in matters of acting. AND A Small Favor has brilliant dialogues, cultured and funny quotes (Les Diaboliques, Nancy Drew) and two perfect performers for the role, also by virtue of their metacinematographic image: Anna Kendrick has no difficulty in showing herself credible as someone who tends to give a good-natured and stereotyped idea of herself, and Blake Lively is a “revived” by name and in fact.
The grotesque aesthetics, between glossy graphics and songs in French, and the trespassing into demented, appropriately seal the packaging of this comedy that makes fun of the habits, customs and manias of the contemporary, social and cinematographic female scene. It gives a cocktail tone, but underneath it is a popcorn movie, which one devours with gusto, knowing that there will be nothing left of it.
A story about the nature of secrets and how they are revealed.
Overview by Martina Ponziani
Monday 29 October 2018
Stephanie, a blogger, widowed and always busy mom, suddenly finds herself facing the disappearance of her best friend Emily, a super glamorous mother who stands out for the aura of seduction that she carries with her wherever she goes. The woman, after entrusting her son to her friend, disappears overnight from the small town where she lives, without giving any warning signs to her husband Sean who will join Stephanie to carry on the research. What will come out, however, will be betrayals, secrets and revelations up to the point of hypothesizing a murder and a plan of revenge by the woman. Meanwhile, Stephanie and Sean will find themselves very close.
Based on the novel ‘A Simple Favor’ by Darcey Bell, the story was adapted for the big screen by Jessica Sharzer and directed by Paul Feig, best known to the general public for products such as The bride’s friends and the female reboot of Ghostbusters.
For him, this is a challenge with the thriller genre, which he has always confessed to wanting to face: “I like playing with genres: I’ve always made comedies but thrillers have always been my favorite films to see! Directing one was like a game: I enjoyed building it and putting it in. I think Stephanie’s will always be one of my favorite characters as a director. A little favor it is a story about the nature of secrets and how they are revealed but also a story about the choices of women, often called to compromise and decide between career and children “.
Also for the cast this film is a small novelty. The protagonist has in fact the physicality of Anna Kendrik who in recent years has distinguished herself in the Hollywood scene above all for her skills as a singer and actress: her role in the trilogy has become iconic Pitch Perfect in addition to participation in musicals such as Into the Woods. While for the other side of the female duo, Blake Lively, the mystery tones are more familiar.
After saying goodbye to the cult series Gossip Girl, the actress had no qualms about accepting roles with ambiguous implications, such as that of Close your eyes. The attitude with which the two approach the camera, however, is totally opposite, an element that makes them perfect for this mysterious game of mirrors.
The real curiosity, however, revolves around the only prominent male character in the film, Sean, played by newcomer Henry Golding. For him this is the first major Hollywood production after his debut on our screens with Crazy & Rich. It will have to hold its own against experienced actresses who certainly do not go unnoticed for their charm and skill.
