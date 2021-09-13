A Little Favor – Film (2018)

PLOT A SMALL FAVOR

A Small Favor, the film written and directed by Paul Feig, is an unpredictable mystery, a contemporary noir that investigates trust within relationships, the boundaries of ambiguity and the spasmodic search for perfection, which sees two friends at the center of an intertwining of unspeakable secrets and fatal lies.

The protagonist of the story is Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), young single mom of little Miles, who enjoys running a popular cooking blog. Stephanie is a caring and bright mom who actively participates in school projects and arouses the envy of other parents. His life is turned upside down by the encounter with the magnetic Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), mother of a schoolmate of Miles. Emily works in a major fashion company and it’s impossible not to notice her beauty and quirky style. Emily’s charisma ends up captivating Stephanie and, despite not having much in common, the two quickly become friends. During an afternoon spent together, in Emily’s immense home, her friends indulge in intimate confessions after having drunk a few too many drinks.

Stephanie recounts the controversial relationship with her stepbrother Chris (Dustin Milligan) which caused the deceased husband’s jealousy Davis (Eric Johnson). Emily, on the other hand, expresses all her impatience for the marriage with the English professor, Sean Townsend (Henry Golding). Suddenly, Stephanie receives a call and asks her friend for help: while she would have solved a work emergency outside the city, Stephanie would have had to look after her son. Several days pass, Sean returns from England and Emily is still untraceable. The faithful friend intends to find her and, after turning to the police, decides to investigate on her own, involving the fans of her blog. Days later, Emily’s lifeless body is found in Michigan. Although there is no doubt about the identity of the body, the autopsy makes Stephanie suspicious. When Sean reveals that he has fallen in love with her, Stephanie begins to receive disturbing messages and realizes that she owes more than a small favor to her new friend …

