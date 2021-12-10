“A little favor” on Friday 10 December 2021

) is a 2018 film directed by Paul Feig. The film, starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, is the film adaptation of the 2017 novelby Darcey Bell.Stephanie Smothers is a widowed single mother who runs a recipe vlog. Emily Nelson is a fashion company executive whose son Nicky attends the same elementary school as Stephanie’s son Miles. Emily and Stephanie become best friends by organizing play days for the boys. Sipping martinis, they exchange confessions, in which Stephanie admits that as a teenager she had sex with her stepbrother Chris, and Emily expresses her frustration at her husband, English professor Sean Townsend’s lack of success, and their difficult financial situation. . Emily has a serious job problem and asks Stephanie to babysit Nicky while Sean is in London to assist her mother with a fractured hip. After two days of Emily not returning her calls, Stephanie calls Emily’s employer, Dennis Nylon, and is told that Emily is in Miami. Stephanie then calls Sean, who decides to notify the police. Stephanie then begins to investigate on her own: since Emily had told both Stephanie and Sean that she hated being photographed, with a ruse she sneaks into Emily’s office where she finds a photo of her, which she uses to create a people search poster. disappeared. Detective Summerville, however, reports that Emily lied about going to Miami, and that she rented a car instead. Stephanie always continues to tell what is happening to her in her vlog, and asks for help from her followers. A fan of Stephanie’s vlog reports seeing Emily at a gas station in Michigan, then alerts police that they find the car near a summer camp, and Emily’s body drowned in the nearby lake. Stephanie and Sean are saddened by the loss, and the very pain, and the management of the boys, makes them form a strong bond, which soon turns into a relationship, until Stephanie moves into her house. Detective Summerville, however, reveals to Stephanie that the autopsy on Emily found severe liver damage, a large amount of heroin in her body, and puncture marks in her arm and toes, and that Sean recently took out a health insurance policy. $ 4 million life insurance on Emily. Emily, alive and in hiding, sends Stephanie an insulting message regarding her relationship with her stepbrother Chris, prompting Stephanie to recall how her husband, Davis, suspected them, and questioned Miles’ paternity. Davis on that occasion had confronted Chris by taking a ride in the car, however causing a fatal accident for both. Stephanie investigates Emily’s past by talking to Diana Hyland, an artist who painted a portrait of Emily. Diana says the girl in the painting is Claudia, her muse, and describes her as a scammer who has gone missing. Stephanie asks her about Michigan, and Diana gives Stephanie a clue that leads her to a summer camp near the lake where the body was found. The camp managers give her access to the camp’s yearbooks, where Stephanie learns that Emily is actually called Hope McLanden and that she has an identical twin named Faith McLanden. Stephanie meets the twins’ mother, Margaret, who explains that when they were 16, the twins set fire to a wing of the house, and disappeared. Meanwhile, Sean (who is clueless) is lured by Emily into a bar, and tells him about her plan to raise the insurance money to solve their financial problems. Stephanie, who has figured out what’s going on, lures Emily to meet her through cryptic messages on her vlog. They finally meet, and Emily tells her her story: she confesses that she is Hope, and that she and her twin set the house on fire to kill their abusive father. The two then fled, planning to reunite later, but Faith didn’t show up for the appointment. Emily then relates that she tried to forget the episode, dedicating herself to work, building a career, and starting a family until, 16 years later, Faith contacted her (sending her the photo that Stephanie had found in Emily’s office). Emily then explains that heroin addict and penniless Faith tried to blackmail her for a million dollars by threatening to confess to the fire. Emily finally explains that they both took a bath in the lake, as they did as girls, but Emily – despite drowning Faith for fear that she would carry out her threat – tells Stephanie that it was a suicide. Emily continues to lie, telling Stephanie that Sean had planned the insurance scam. Emily is angered by Sean’s love for Stephanie, while Stephanie is angered by Sean’s eagerness to reunite with Emily. Stephanie then agrees to help Emily reappear in public, and to frame Sean, who is arrested but released on bail. Stephanie however changes her mind and stages a mock argument with Sean in front of Emily to indict her, hoping she would confess, because the police put microphones in the room. However, Emily anticipated their ruse and found and destroyed the microphones just before the meeting. Emily confesses to the crimes, and with a gun holds the couple at gunpoint, telling them she will kill them and stage a murder-suicide. He then shoots Sean in the shoulder, but Stephanie reveals she has a hidden camera streaming the entire event on her vlog. Emily is arrested after being hit by a car driven by a friend of Stephanie’s, who was watching the live stream. Concluding text explains that Emily was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Sean’s second novel became a bestseller of theand who is now a successful professor at Berkeley; Stephanie’s vlog has reached one million followers and is turning into a morning show, and that she has also become a part-time private detective. Emily is in prison and winning a basketball game. Directed by Paul Feig Starring: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Source:A bit thriller and a bit comedy the proposal by Rai Movie (digital terrestrial channel 24) broadcast on Friday 10 December at 21.10. “A Little Favor”, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, tells of Stephanie, a young single mom and successful video-blogger, who agrees to look after the son of Emily, her friend and charming and envied designer. When the woman disappears into thin air, leaving her baby at Stephanie’s house, Stephanie begins to investigate her friend using her online popularity and discovers a series of murky secrets that will get her into trouble. Film adaptation of the novel by Darcey Bell A Simple Favor, Paul Feig’s film focuses on the charisma and brilliance of its performers to create a mystery story that is as intriguing as it is entertaining. A small favor received 85% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the best result for a Paul Feig film since the Oscar-nominated Bride’s Friends.