“A little favor” on Rai4

A thriller that blends with comedy is the one proposed on Sunday 10 October at 9.20 pm by Rai4 (digital terrestrial channel 21) entitled “A small favor”, directed by Paul Feig and starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Stephanie, a young mother, single and successful vlogger, has to look after the son of a friend of hers, the beautiful and envied designer Emily. When the woman disappears into thin air, leaving her baby at Stephanie’s house, Stephanie begins to investigate her friend using her online popularity and discovers a series of murky secrets that will get her into trouble. Film adaptation of Darcey Bell’s novel A Simple Favor, Paul Feig’s film focuses on the charisma and brilliance of its performers to create a mystery story that is as intriguing as it is entertaining. “A Little Favor” received 85% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the best result for a Paul Feig film since the Oscar nominee Bride’s Friends

