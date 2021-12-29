a little girl, Meribel’s trap and those videos

On 29 December 2013 Michael Schumacher had a skiing accident, after falling on a huge boulder the life course of the former Ferrari driver changed.

There are dates that sports fans can never forget. The one of 29 December 2013 is particularly painful for all the numerous fans of Michael Schumacher, one of the most successful drivers ever in Formula 1 history. On that damned day the German driver had an accident in the mountains and his life has changed forever since. Love and affection for him, if possible, has tripled. The constant support comes from those who cheered for him and from those who knew him and who have the opportunity to see him from time to time, such as Jean Todt who occasionally gives news on Michael’s condition.

The day looks good, because there is a beautiful sun in Meribel where the driver who has left Formula 1 for a year seems to have a premonition says to his wife: “The snow is not optimal. We could fly to Dubai and skydive there”, but someone like Schumi doesn’t give up, doesn’t change his mind, he’s a fighter and stays in France to ski. Schumacher is not convinced because after the big snowfalls in November, in December the snow disappeared until Christmas and between the 24th and the 25th the snow returns to France, it is a lot, a strong wind arrives and this means that all the stones become very dangerous.

Schumacher was in France in Meribel and intended to spend the whole morning skiing, even alongside his son Mick (who now drives in F1) and a number of friends. But Schumacher, on that December 29, in the middle of the morning as he passes from the Red to the Blue run, falls, the impact occurs at a not high speed, but the pilot slips on a rock hidden by the fresh snow and ends up on another huge boulder. Schumi has a helmet, but it is not enough to avoid serious consequences.

The images of a camera placed on the helmet of the seven-time world champion frame the scene of the accident. “Schumacher, who is a good skier and knew Mirabel’s slopes perfectly, was going quite slowly. The skis were brand new and were not the cause of the accident. The signage on the slope complied with French regulations”, the Attorney of Albertville Quincy immediately said, who tried to clear the field of easy controversy.

The helmet breaks after the collision, splits into two parts. This is confirmed by the university hospital of Grenoble, while ‘Bild’ quotes a rescuer who says: “We saw Schumacher, his helmet was broken, we saw a lot of blood”. Michael is quickly transported to the hospital, where it arrives in serious condition. The news spreads to every corner of the world, there are fears for his life. The neurosurgeon who visits him will then say in a crowded and awaited press conference: “He was conscious but dazed. He did not answer questions after the accident and sadly not had a normal neurological reaction. “ His whole world tightens around Schumacher. Many pray for him.

The concern is strong and increases after those words which confirm that the German will be operated on shortly thereafter. Surgery is needed. Schumacher urgently flies to Paris, where Professor Saillant awaits him, a luminary who operated on him after the 1999 Silverstone accident. For days Michael is between life and death. At a subsequent press conference one of the doctors treating him said: “There are bruises all over the brain “. Then comes the most awaited news: “Schumacher is out of danger”. But his life has changed forever since that day.

The speculations, as easily predictable, are not lacking right from the start and there is no shortage of jackals, just think that there is also a photographer who, after having crept into the hospital, takes pictures of the pilot, fortunately never published images. Sabine Kehm, who has been his spokesperson for years, says a journalist disguised as a priest enters the hospital but is unmasked.

Over the years there has been talk of that accident many times, the reconstruction has been done and all the elements have been analyzed. But then many more were added, videos that were seen and reviewed. But there were also German media that from the beginning boasted of having images, which then perhaps were not there because they were not published or seen by the investigators. AND some videos were then viewed only a long time later, videos that were helpful because they brought greater clarity. Images of amateurs who wanted to resume the day in the mountains and who in their videos have taken the very champion in a more or less voluntary way.

There are those who have argued, like ‘Bild’, that the former Ferrari driver before the accident had decided to stand in the queue of the group of skiers friends and in particular supervised some children. The sudden fall of a friend’s daughter she would then lead him to abandon the track by going for about twenty meters on the fresh snow and after helping the child he would have touched the hidden rock and, falling, hit his head against a second rock. His spokesperson commenting on that reconstruction neither commented nor denied it but said: “It was bad luck, it wasn’t going too fast.” There is an official truth, there will still be many conjectures. And the biggest regret will forever be his wife Corinna and children, Gina Maria and Mick, who today races in Formula 1 with Haas and tries to make dad proud. For all the others the reality is different: for years many have wondered how Michael Schumacher really is and above all they curse that day.