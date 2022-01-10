a little gymnastics is enough

If you are constantly anxious and stressed and don’t know how to eliminate these ailments, a little exercise is the best solution to help your mind and body.

To stay well It has always been recommended to practice physical exercise accompanied by a good diet. Yet sometimes this is not enough to guarantee the well-being of body and mind.

That is why one is becoming more and more popular gym able to involve our body but also our spirit. Called by the Americans fit-wellness, this is considered the gymnastics of the future. Let’s try to understand together what it is about.

The ideal gymnastics to eliminate anxiety and stress

At the base of fit-wellness there is the idea that the mind, as well as the body, needs training to stay fit and to manage the stressful situations that arise during the day. The best known modern practice that brings body and mind together is yoga.

Then there is an American method, the Bowspring, also able to work on posture with exercises capable of releasing the tensions that our contracted body accumulates during the day. Specifically, this method focuses on the spine to restore its proper curvature. Starting from these exercises, it also acts on the head, eliminating any pain.

Then there is another method that comes from Brazil but which is now very widespread also in Italy. It’s about the method DeRose. It starts with breathing and then involves the muscles with isometric exercises and finally reaches concentration and meditation.

Finally we come to the Jutaijutsu, an ancient Japanese practice now widespread in the West as well. It is a kind of martial art, able to restore mental and physical well-being thanks to a careful study of the opponent. It is also a practice that gives us great self-confidence. Although it is a single practice, it can be practiced by several people, whether they are adults or children.

So here are some ideas to take care of yourself by involving mind and body. On the other hand, the Latin phrase Mens sana in corpore sano we all know it and we know that the sayings are a great truth! (Serena Ponso)