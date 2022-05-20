A little modesty! Kourtney Kardashian’s son asks her to stop tongue kissing Travis Barker

Everything seems that the passionate couple has already been warned by the children of kourtney kardashianand the youngest of them has even strongly asked his mother to stop kissing her husband on the tongue.

And it is that in recent days, the socialite has given much to talk about when it became known that she had finally married her fiancé travis barkerwith whom they already have a few years of relationship.

Although the children have taken very well that Blink-182’s drummerit seems that his excessive demonstrations of affection already They have started to bother their children.

It should be noted that the youngest of the Kardashian sisters They have three children from their previous marriage. with model and businessman Scott Disick, who has been most affected by Kourtney’s marriage.

However, that has not prevented the 43-year-old socialite and the 48-year-old musician from continuing with their plans, and they have even shown off their beautiful wedding photos in style.

The children of the model are not very comfortable with the displays of affection. Photo: Twitter

What is a fact is that the couple does not miss the opportunity to show their love in front of anyone, who are quite passionate and fiery, something that her youngest son has already asked them to stop doing.

Reign Disick petitions his mother

And it is that in the most recent episode of the reality show “The Kardashians” through the Hulu platformthe model’s only seven-year-old son has made a request to the newlyweds.

The minor has exposed his discomfort when he realized that his mother kissed her new husband when they were at the table, so he has asked them to stop doing it.

“I’m going to die. Ew, guys… Could you please not tongue kiss again?” Scott Disick’s son asked.

Before the laughter and the embarrassment of the couple, Barker grabbed the hand of his new wife and made a promise to the minor: “No kisses on the tongue”, which makes it very clear that the drummer is willing to earn the love of Kourtney’s children.

What is a fact is that Barker is willing for them to really be a family, which is why he reveals that he is willing to fulfill anything that his wife’s children ask for.

