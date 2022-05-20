Entertainment

A little modesty! Kourtney Kardashian’s son asks her to stop tongue kissing Travis Barker

Photo of James James34 mins ago
Everything seems that the passionate couple has already been warned by the children of kourtney kardashianand the youngest of them has even strongly asked his mother to stop kissing her husband on the tongue.

And it is that in recent days, the socialite has given much to talk about when it became known that she had finally married her fiancé travis barkerwith whom they already have a few years of relationship.

