a little YouTube, a little OnlyFans

Meta has an important novelty for Facebook users, something that in a few months could change the face of the social network by introducing a new type of experience between the meshes of the relationship between creatives and followers. Facebook for Creator it is in fact a service that reaches out to the “Creators”, that is all those creatives who use the platform to cultivate us on their followers and their communities. The relationship between Facebook and its protagonists is now in fact equal: if at first it was the platform that acted as a driving force, now it is the creators who can offer Facebook the tool to retain users and occupy their time. Time is money, in this case in the form of advertising: Facebook, which builds its business model on this aspect, has therefore decided to invest in Creators and with the new “Subscription”Offers the latter a powerful new tool to monetize social activism.

Subscription is a use formula of Facebook for a fee: if you choose to subscribe with a Page, you will contribute to making the activities of the same profitable and you will have an exclusive experience in exchange. In short, you access a real “premium” profile of the Page, where you can enjoy additional and exclusive contents and experiences. To encourage the arrival of the project, Facebook adds a “bonus”: from $ 5 to $ 20 for all paid followers that creators will collect between now and the end of 2021 (up to a maximum of 10 thousand dollars).

Facebook for Creators: what are the benefits for fans?

The Subscription project is active in 27 countries (Italy included), but it is currently by invitation only. When a Creator collects a new subscription, they can offer their fans:

Surveys or questions and answers exclusively for supporters, to give them greater access and more interactions with you. You can use supporter responses to tailor your content or posting strategy. Access to “behind the scenes”. It can be the “behind the scenes” of content production, the story of a typical day or your production process or the presentation of supporters to your team. Access to your catalog or content library. This can be special content, such as a comic special. Exclusive content. You can post posts, videos, and other content for supporters only. Exclusive content doesn’t have to be long videos or premium content, it just has to be available only to backers. This can be:

Exclusive live videos. Private live videos can be an opportunity to answer questions and get feedback from your community.

Discounts. You can offer discount codes for merchandise items, events, or other products via messages or exclusive posts for supporters.

It will clearly be up to the sensitivity of the individual creator to find the right mix of exclusivity and gratification to grow their base, retain it and convert it.

How much do you earn?

At this moment, the figures do not matter as much as the percentage. Facebook, in fact, is clear about it: at the moment, and at least until 2023, it will not carry out any withholding. However, Apple’s policies provide that Cupertino can withhold from 15 to 30% of commissions, thus weighing heavily on the goodness of the project.

On this aspect, as is known, a legal dispute is underway which has not yet ended and which will certainly have further repercussions. Facebook, for its part, forces the hand: the Subscription project provides a link within Creator Studio (therefore internal to the social network and not to the App Store) which allows you to have a private link to activate the plan. Apple bypassed, in short: the link is external, the activation is external and following this track nothing more is due to Cupertino. Apple won’t appreciate it, the Creators certainly will.

A concept on which Facebook pushes a lot is the possibility of being able to “own” its users, thus being able to find its best fans and build on the best activities. A little bit YouTube and a little bit OnlyFans, dreaming of the Metaverse and trying to continue to support the growth of the largest community in the world: the future of Facebook lies in these traces of renewal that can do a lot to give Zuckerberg back the key to the problem.