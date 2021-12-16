Health

A load of potassium with this antioxidant winter side dish that would also be good for the heart

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Health also comes from the table and what we eat determines our physical well-being. For this reason it is good to carefully select the ingredients we use and set aside any excesses at least for a moment.

Those who want a tasty but healthy side dish will find the perfect compromise in fennel. This seasonal vegetable taken alone is not particularly tasty, but there is a way to enrich it with taste.

Aloe Vera Slim

After trying today’s recipe, in fact, we will have no more excuses for not eating fennel. Young and old will go crazy for it and in addition we will stock up on precious nutrients essential for the body. In summary, we will bring to the table a load of potassium with this antioxidant winter side dish that is also perfect for the heart.

Ingrediants

Let’s get ready to delight the taste buds with an exquisite side dish based on caramelized fennel. Here is everything we will need for 4 servings:

  • 4 fennel;
  • 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil;
  • 2 tablespoons of honey;
  • a handful of sesame seeds.

A load of potassium with this antioxidant winter side dish that would also be good for the heart

We wash and cut the fennel into wedges of about one centimeter in height, then we boil them in boiling water. Prepare a separate pan and add the honey, extra virgin olive oil and a couple of tablespoons of water. We also add the boiled fennel into small pieces and caramelize them well.

When they have browned, we can add the sesame seeds. Once this is done, turn off the flame and wait a few minutes before serving. For greater crunchiness of the dish we can further grill the fennel for a few minutes.

A dish full of goodness and health

With a very simple recipe like the one just seen we will have created a dish with extraordinary nutritional properties. In fact, fennel is an invaluable source of vitamins and minerals. In particular, they are an incredible resource of potassium, of which they contain 414 mg per 100 gr.

This mineral, in addition to contributing to muscle health and reducing the risk of kidney stones, would have beneficial effects on the heart system. In fact, it would not only regulate the pressure, but it would also promote the contraction of the heart. The good level of vitamins A, C and group B and other minerals such as phosphorus, calcium and magnesium complete the beneficial picture.

Deepening

Who doesn’t love broccoli is because he has never cooked these space lasagna full of flavor and vitamin C.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the eating habits and possible intolerances of our readers and for this reason it is recommended to consult your doctor about foods that could cause damage to your health. In any case it is strongly it is recommended to read the warnings given HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Why eat a persimmon a day for digestion, Alzheimer’s, bezoar, and high blood sugar? Incredible

4 weeks ago

the benefits of rowing are studied – Corriere.it

November 9, 2021

In Trentino a new case of prostate cancer every day: men, get a checkup – Health and Wellness

November 5, 2021

The Strade del Cuore: in Palermo and Agrigento free consultations with the mobile clinic

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button