A load of potassium with this antioxidant winter side dish that would also be good for the heart

Health also comes from the table and what we eat determines our physical well-being. For this reason it is good to carefully select the ingredients we use and set aside any excesses at least for a moment.

Those who want a tasty but healthy side dish will find the perfect compromise in fennel. This seasonal vegetable taken alone is not particularly tasty, but there is a way to enrich it with taste.

After trying today’s recipe, in fact, we will have no more excuses for not eating fennel. Young and old will go crazy for it and in addition we will stock up on precious nutrients essential for the body. In summary, we will bring to the table a load of potassium with this antioxidant winter side dish that is also perfect for the heart.

Ingrediants

Let’s get ready to delight the taste buds with an exquisite side dish based on caramelized fennel. Here is everything we will need for 4 servings:

4 fennel;

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil;

2 tablespoons of honey;

a handful of sesame seeds.

We wash and cut the fennel into wedges of about one centimeter in height, then we boil them in boiling water. Prepare a separate pan and add the honey, extra virgin olive oil and a couple of tablespoons of water. We also add the boiled fennel into small pieces and caramelize them well.

When they have browned, we can add the sesame seeds. Once this is done, turn off the flame and wait a few minutes before serving. For greater crunchiness of the dish we can further grill the fennel for a few minutes.

A dish full of goodness and health

With a very simple recipe like the one just seen we will have created a dish with extraordinary nutritional properties. In fact, fennel is an invaluable source of vitamins and minerals. In particular, they are an incredible resource of potassium, of which they contain 414 mg per 100 gr.

This mineral, in addition to contributing to muscle health and reducing the risk of kidney stones, would have beneficial effects on the heart system. In fact, it would not only regulate the pressure, but it would also promote the contraction of the heart. The good level of vitamins A, C and group B and other minerals such as phosphorus, calcium and magnesium complete the beneficial picture.

