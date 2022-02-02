A lockdown has been imposed in Tonga for two cases of coronavirus

In Tonga, a country severely affected by the volcanic eruption of Saturday 15 January and the consequent tsunami, a lockdown was introduced due to two cases of coronavirus ascertained in the capital Nuku’alofa. Up until now, the 169-island archipelago had largely escaped the pandemic thanks to its remote location in the South Pacific Ocean. The delivery of rescue materials sent from foreign countries is also taking place with the utmost attention and without contact with the local population to limit the risk of spreading the virus: any new infections could in fact further complicate the situation in Tonga, which is already very critical.

The lockdown in the archipelago went into effect at 6 pm on Wednesday local time (6 am in Italy). Schools and administrative offices will remain closed and only essential activities will remain open. The restrictions will last at least two days: then the health authorities will decide what to do.

The Prime Minister of Tonga, Siaosi Sovaleni, said that both infections were found during routine checks among the operators of the port of the capital, where some foreign ships had arrived in recent days carrying drinking water, basic necessities and tools. to desalinate water, among other things. All operations were carried out following a strict safety protocol, which also included leaving the material in isolation for three days before it could be touched by the local population.

The Tongan authorities are currently investigating to rebuild the chain of infections. In recent days, an outbreak was found on board the Australian ship HMAS Adelaide, which had arrived in Nuku’alofa last week to bring aid. Despite all the crew having undergone various tests against the coronavirus before departure, 23 positive cases were ascertained during the journey: according to information collected by Australian public television ABCnow the infected people on board the ship would be 70 out of a total of about 600 crew members.

However, according to initial information, the country’s authorities believe that the two infections are not linked to the outbreak found on the Australian ship.

Up to now, only one case of contagion had been found in Tonga, at the end of October 2021, when a person who had returned from a trip to New Zealand tested positive for the virus: then the authorities decided to introduce a seven-day lockdown . Currently around 60 percent of Tonga’s population, which has 106,000 inhabitants, is fully vaccinated. However, it is feared that the virus could spread to the most isolated communities of the archipelago, which are also those that have the most difficulty accessing medical facilities, and therefore would be among the most vulnerable during an epidemic.

– Read also: The colossal eruption in Tonga, explained