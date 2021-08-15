News

A London court ordered Binance to track down the hackers behind Cointelegraph’s $ 2.6 million Fetch.ai attack

London court orders Binance to track down hackers behind $ 2.6 million Fetch.ai attack

Fetch.ai, an artificial intelligence research lab, has been approved for Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, to identify the individuals behind the $ 2.6 million hacker.

According to a Reuters report on Friday, the Royal Court in London has order Binance identifies hackers and seizes stolen assets. According to reports, Fetch.ai said the hackers stole $ 2.6 million worth of cryptocurrency from its Binance account on June 6 and resold the tokens at a significantly reduced price.

