A London person tested positive for 505 days, the longest infection of the pandemic

An immunosuppressed person had the covid virus for 505 days in a row before dying in late 2021, making it the longest case of coronavirus infection identified since the start of the pandemic. During this period, the virus evolved within its body and acquired mutations that have also appeared in the alpha, gamma and omicron variants and that can give the virus a greater capacity for infection and immune evasion.

The case, which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases that begins tomorrow in Lisbon, reinforces the hypothesis that persistent infections in immunosuppressed people can give rise to new variants.

He refused to receive an experimental antibody therapy and ended up dying from covid

“This case was immunosuppressed with a long-term disease that affected his immune system and also because of the medical treatment for his disease,” says Luke B. Snell, an infectious disease specialist at Saint Thomas Hospital in London, who will present the case in an email. the Lisbon congress. The sex or age of the affected person has not been reported, nor has it been specified what illness they had before covid.

The case is part of a series of nine immunosuppressed patients treated for persistent coronavirus infections at Saint Thomas and Guy’s hospitals in London. All of them tested positive for at least eight weeks in a row. “We wanted to investigate which mutations originate, and whether variants evolve, in these people,” says Snell.

Causes of immunosuppression included transplants, HIV infection, hematologic cancers, and treatments for other diseases.

The patient had a long-term disease that compromised his immune system

Four of the nine patients have died from covid. Among the five who have survived, two were cured after receiving antibody and antiviral treatments; two were cured without specific treatment against the virus; and the fifth had been 412 days with the coronavirus in its last review at the beginning of the year.

The longest case of covid virus infection described above was that of a 48-year-old woman from the United States who had been treated for lymphoma, tested positive for 335 days, and was eventually cured.

The London case now described was infected early in the pandemic with the original variant from Wuhan. He was treated in 2020 with the antiviral remdesivir, which was not enough to eliminate the virus. He rejected a monoclonal antibody treatment that at the time had not yet been approved.

Doctors have studied nine patients with persistent infections to understand how variant mutations arise

According to the data that Snell will present at the Lisbon congress, three of the four patients treated with monoclonal antibodies have survived. Of those who have not received antibodies, three out of seven have survived.

Genomic analyzes indicate that the London case was not infected several times, but that the virus adapted to its body and progressively acquired 47 mutations. Twenty-two of these 47 mutations are concentrated in the S protein that the virus uses to infect human cells and that is the main target of antibodies. This suggests that the evolution of the coronavirus within the body favors the appearance of mutations that give it a greater capacity for infection or immune evasion.

In five of the nine patients analyzed by Snell, mutations have appeared that coincide with some of those that have arisen independently in the alpha, gamma, delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus.

“This shows that the mutations found in the worrying variants arise in immunosuppressed patients and therefore reinforces the idea that new variants can develop in these patients”, declares the infectologist. But he cautions that “it remains unknown whether troubling variants like alpha, delta and omicron arose in this way.”





