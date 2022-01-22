a long gameplay video on the story mode allows you to give it a first look – Nerd4.life

Codemasters development studio and publisher Electronic Arts have published a long gameplay video from GRID Legends which allows you to take a look at the story mode, called “Driven to Glory”. We are talking about a video of more than 40 minutes in which different types of races are visible.

Watching the video it is possible to see various classes of cars engaged on suggestive circuits, many of them urban, such as one set in the center of Paris, with a lot of Eiffel Tower in the background, even if there is no shortage of real tracks to be covered at full speed. aboard dream racing cars. The different ones are also interesting weatherreproduced with great realism, be it the clear sky of a day now at sunset or the pouring rain of a decidedly gloomy day.

The cars are shown externally, with the classic third-person view, or internally, with the equally classic dashboard view. In short, if you are waiting for GRID Legends it is a video that is worth watching.

For the rest we remind you that GRID Legends will be launched on February 25, 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5. The PC version will be available on Steam and Origin, the proprietary store of Electronic Arts.