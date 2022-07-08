a long version of the film will be released in September

Released on December 15 in theaters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” by Jon Watts, will be released in cinemas next September in a long version.

The last opus of the spider-man, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, signed Jon Watts, will be entitled to its long version. Fans will be able to view an additional 15 minutes of footage. Instead of 2h30, the film will thus last 2h45.

Direct sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, released in 2019, the Marvel blockbuster should land in French cinemas on September 7, five days after the United States.

Produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, this film starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch earned $1.9 billion at the international box office.

With this new version, it should therefore exceed 2 billion in revenue, like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Spider-Man turns to Doctor Strange, in order to cast a spell allowing the whole world to forget his identity.

Unfortunately, the spell fails and leads to the opening of trans-dimensional breaches that the villains of previous Spider-Man films rush through.