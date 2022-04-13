A look at Family Medicine from an international virtual event

With the main purpose of perpetuating the role to be played by family medicine, in supporting Primary Health Care (PHC), the municipality of Gibara sponsors the First Virtual Conference on this medical specialty (APSGibara2022), with an international character.





From April 1 to 30, the conclave, organized from the José Martí Pérez polyclinic in Villa Blanca, focuses its agenda on the role of family medicine in the face of the challenges of globalization and its challenges on a global scale.

Dr. Argelio Hernández, president of the Organizing Committee of the event, highlighted the intervention in APSGibara2022, of authors from six countries and from all Cuban provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, which facilitates a wide and rich exchange of experiences between the professionals, who share experiences and offer initiatives in order to improve the care and quality of life of patients.

The also official of the PHC in Gibara reported that about 350 professionals participate, while about 210 works were received on the platform, of which 174 were approved, mostly related to the themes of the Physician and Nurse Program of the Family and Maternal and Child Care; Communicable and non-communicable diseases, International medical collaboration and PHC undergraduate and postgraduate scientific and academic training.

During this scientific exercise, methodological, theoretical and practical aspects of Family Medicine in Cuba are addressed, which allows a plurality of approaches and a multi, inter and transdisciplinary work, aimed at family doctors and nurses and professionals linked to the (PHC ).

Similarly, this meeting from social networks allows students of Medical Sciences to offer personal experiences, while constituting a timely occasion to honor the Henry Reeve Contingent, based on its international prestige and deeply humanistic and supportive essence.

Hernández pointed out that on the platform https://apsgibara2022.sld.cu all the titles under discussion appear with the corresponding abstract and the name of the authors, with ease for interaction between the participants and those interested in this scientific activity.

For example, within the reach of a click are the investigations Methodology for the improvement of the work of the Family Physician in the prevention of pregnancy in adolescence, by Dr. Enni Ivonnet Gutiérrez, a matter of great importance to be taken into account due to its incidence in the country and specifically in the province of Holguín; Family intervention to mitigate psychological disorders in children due to the pandemic, Buenaventura, March-August 20221; Headache as a neurological symptom of COVID-19 and Regularities of methodological work in the teaching-educational process of the Comprehensive General Medicine specialization, among others.

In addition, conferences will be given, such as: Role of the basic health team in primary care, in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of complications in thyroid surgery, which will be given by Dr.C Joaquín Alejandro Solarana Ortiz, who is the author from the book “Complications of thyroid surgery”.

The closing of the Conference is scheduled for next April 30 with a face-to-face activity and the socialization of the results of this important scientific activity.

Author: Lourdes Pichs Rodriguez More articles by this author



