a look at Spider, adopted son of Jake and Neytiri • Universal Movies

Empire Magazine released a new official image from Avatar 2, sequel to the blockbuster film directed once again by James Cameron.

The image in question shows the face of Spider (character played by Jack Champion), adopted human son of the protagonists Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). According to the information reported by the magazine, in fact, Spider, unable to return to Earth because it is considered too small, was raised in the bioluminescent jungle by Jake and Neytiri, becoming the adopted son of their family, also composed of their children Na’vi Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss).

Recall that currently Avatar 2 entered the very long post-production phase, with James Cameron also engaged in the filming of Avatar 3, the two films will hit theaters in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

AVATAR 2

PRODUCTION: Avatar 2 will have been directed by James Cameron. The first sequels will be produced simultaneously, while the next two will be confirmed as long as the box office will decide the success. CAST: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Oona Chaplin, Matt Gerald, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from December 16, 2022.

AVATAR 3

PRODUCTION: Avatar 3 will have been directed by James Cameron. The first sequels will be produced simultaneously, while the next two will be confirmed as long as the box office will decide the success. CAST: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Oona Chaplin, Matt Gerald, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from December 20, 2024.