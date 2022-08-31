A look at the figure of Diana Spencer

Naomi Watts, Oscar nominee; Kristen Stewart, a stronghold in the “Twilight” saga, and Elizabeth Debicki, a key figure in “Tenet”, have been just a few who have carried the rank of princess in tapes or series alluding to Lady Di.

All, without exception, have been the target of comments for and against, which each one has had to assimilate in their own way.

In the world of documentaries, the figure of Diana continues to give something to talk about, being shown by the Cinemex premiere of The Princess, which has been promoted as the definitive portrait of the princess.

This is a list of fictional productions where the former English royal who died in a car accident 25 years ago appears in someone else’s body.

“Diana, the Secret of a Princess”

Released in 2013 with Naomi Watts in the lead, it recounts the last years of Diana’s life, in which she had an affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and led anti-gun campaigns. The criticisms included a lack of truth in the plot and, although the protagonist took pains to study each of Lady Di’s movements, she could not avoid being nominated for the Razzie awards, the antithesis of the coveted Oscar.

“I let myself be seduced by a fascinating character,” the King Kong and The Impossible actress said at the time. The tape cost 15 million dollars and could only raise 21 million at the box office of the world.

Where to see: Amazon Prime Video



Photo: Special

“Spencer”

The Chilean brothers Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín, who had already brought to the big screen the lives of the poet Pablo Neruda and the former first lady of the United States, Jackie Kennedy, did not escape the image of the English woman. To tell the Christmas moment in which Diana decides to leave her marriage with Prince Charles, they opted for Kristen Stewart.

The critics indicated that it was not a film in which a woman rebels against the system, but of a person who, feeling smaller and smaller, decides to change his reality. It premiered in the US at the end of last year and in Mexico, in January, when the fifth wave of Covid-19 hit. It cost 15 million dollars and collected 23 million tickets in the world.

Where to see: Amazon Prime Video



Photo: Special

“Diana: the last day of a princess”

A made-for-TV movie in 2007. Australian actress Genevieve O’Reilly, who has worked on The Matrix and Star Wars Episode III, was chosen to play the princess in her last two months of life.

The film combines the performance with videos of the royals and interviews with some people involved at the time such as Mohamed Al-Fayed, Dodi’s father, who died with Diana in the car crash in a French tunnel.

Where to see: There is a DVD that can be ordered online



Photo: Special

“in life”

There were some television productions on the life of Ladi Dy long before she died in 1997. Some of them are “Diana: her true story,” with Serena Scott Thomas (007: the world is not enough) and “The woman of Windsor”, with Nicola Formby, a dramatized look at the lives of her and Sarah Ferguson, both married to members of the royal family.

The films are practically impossible to see now, there is also no trace of home format sales of the productions made in the early 90s.



Photo: Special

“the crown”

Television series in which Diana appears in the fourth season, in the skin of the 27-year-old British woman, Emma Louise Corrin. She had initially auditioned to play Camilla Parker-Bowles, but was offered the princess for which she reviewed videos so as not to disappoint in her performance. Her work earned her the Golden Globe in 2021.

Where to see: Netflix



Photo: Netflix

