a look at the Legacy of the Sith expansion

Launched way back in 2011, Star Wars: The Old Republic is a lucky MMORPG developed by BioWare, which over the years has continued to enrich its creature with ever new and intriguing content. While Star Wars fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting a great classic such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to be reborn on PlayStation 5 and PC, through the remake announced during the PlayStation Showcase on September 9, 2021, the Canadian software house has decided to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its long-lived MMORPG with a new expansion, which will be released in December. Having participated in the presentation of Legacy of the Sith, during which the characters involved in the new story were shown in advance, below we offer you our full account.

The key faces of the eighth expansion

Officially revealed during a live broadcast held via Twitch last July, Legacy of the Sith will continue the storyline that began with the previous expansion, Onslaught, therefore will see players. keep chasing the evil Darth Malgus across the galaxy, in an attempt to finally reveal its true intentions.

Believed to be dead for years following the bitter defeat inflicted on him by the users, the ruthless Sith Lord has replaced the lost parts of his body with high-tech mechanical components, and in the course of Onslaught has resumed his role as the main antagonist of the story, collaborating apparently with the Empire only to make them lose their tracks again. No one knows exactly what his plans are, but both sides are intent on thwarting his intentions, whatever they may be. About him we only know that the ruthless Sith Lord recently invaded the ocean planet of Manaan in the Pyrshak system, which is why the splendid celestial body is intended to host a major battle between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire.

Also introduced in Onslaught and former commander of the Raven Squad, the Major Anri he will be one of the main characters of the new expansion, and once again he will make the players witness to his skillful leadership, as well as their iron will to see the Sith Empire triumph over any enemy.

The Sith Lord, Darth Malgus The Jedi Knight, Arn Peralun

Initially introduced as Parawan and now a Jedi Knight, also the cyborg Arn Peralun he will remain involved in the battle of Manaan, as at the beginning of the story he will be on a mission on the ocean planet. For some reason still unknown to us, but which we suppose may be related to his tragic past, he will take the conflict personally.

They will then appear in the expansion Lana Beniko, who is arguably the most popular commander among fans, as well as one of the most ruthless and calculating Sith Lords, Tau Idair, a Jedi Knight recruited in Ossus by Jedi Master Gnost-Dural, after they both survived Mimban’s grueling campaign, Darth Rivix, a Sith Lord who received a prestigious title from Emperor Vowrawn following the Battle of Corellia, and the new-entry Darth Norok, a merciless fighter who has a reputation for never losing a single fight.

New activities on the horizon

Charles Boyd, creative director of the new expansion, then explained to us that among the unpublished activities of Legacy of the Sith we will find a new Flashpoint (for the uninitiated, these are instances in which a group of up to four players is called to make their way through vast waves of enemies and reach a certain goal) set on Elom, where the search for Darth Malgus will continue.

According to what we have been told, the aforementioned villain and another Sith Lord will travel to the remote celestial body to explore its many ancient ruins, suggesting that something extremely dangerous may lurk within them. Therefore, while the Galactic Republic will deploy a team of archaeologists to anticipate Darth Malgus and discover the secrets of the lost planet, the Empire will try in every way to intercept and obstruct the enemy, giving life to a spectacular firefight. Clearly the expansion will also introduce a new one Operation, represented in this round by the so-called “Anomaly R-4“, which apparently will see the most daring players infiltrate a top-secret research base built on an asteroid by the Empire.

Conquered by the dark cult of the Unmasked – Sith now detached from the Empire itself and obsessed with the Dark Side of the Force – the gruesome structure will see the forces of both factions infiltrate it to put an end to the experiments conducted there and, presumably, seize its technology. It can also be tackled solo, the Operation will present seven difficulty levels, encouraging users to increase the challenge level each time to bring home increasingly rare and surprising rewards.

Speaking of the R-4 Anomaly, Boyd pointed out that where the Operations are not strictly connected to the single-player campaign, the new content will intersect and relate directly to the story left pending at the end of the previous Operation.

However, specifies the creative director, it will not be necessary at all to complete the Anomaly R-4 in order to fully understand the main developments of the expansion now upon us.

Asked about the future of Star Wars: The Old Republic, Charles Boyd and Keith Kanneg (Director) finally explained that Legacy of the Sith – the big and upcoming expansion packaged to celebrate the title’s tenth anniversary – will actually be the starting point on which the team would like to build the next ten years of the project, in order to continue exploring an interesting and well-branched narrative. A powerful declaration of intent, this one, which says a lot about how much the bloody space conflict that from time immemorial has seen the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire still continue.