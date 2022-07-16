A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of the most popular but completely false stories and images of the week. None of these are legitimate even though they were widely shared on social media. The Associated Press verified them. Here are the facts:

___

World Cup spokesperson did not threaten jail for displaying LGBT flag

THE CLAIM: Nasser Al-Khater, chairman of the Qatar 2022 World Cup organizing committee, stated that whoever displays the LGBT flag during the international competition will be jailed for seven to 10 years.

THE FACTS: The Associated Press found no evidence that Al-Khater made such a statement. Additionally, Al Khater told The Associated Press in 2020 that LGBT flags will not be banned during the tournament.

Posts circulating on Facebook falsely say that Al-Khater stated that whoever displays the LGBT flag during the international competition will face jail for seven to 10 years.

This is the first time that this sporting event has been held in the Middle East and it will be held between November 21 and December 18.

Laws in Qatar currently criminalize same-sex relationships, but it is not true that Al-Khater has threatened to jail anyone who displays the LGBT flag.

The Associated Press found no evidence that he made such a statement.

Also, in an interview in December 2020, Al-Khater told the AP that LGBT flags will not be banned during the tournament.

“When it comes to rainbow flags in stadiums, FIFA has its own guidelines, its own rules and regulations,” Al-Khater told the AP. “Whoever they are, we will respect them.”

Al-Khater reiterated this during an interview given in November 2021 to the American television network CNN.

The organizers of the World Cup in Qatar have assured FIFA that they will not remove any displays in favor of LGBT rights. FIFA has reiterated that it is determined that Qatar hold “an inclusive tournament,” the AP reported.

Although those who promote LGBT rights have not been threatened with jail, in April 2022 General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, who is in charge of security at the tournament, told the AP that LGBT flags could be removed to protect those displaying them from harm. possible attacks.

However, Al Ansari reiterated that LGBT couples would be welcomed and accepted during competition events.

But Al Ansari’s comments about the possible confiscation of LGBT flags have sparked confusion among activists, including Chris Paouros, a member of the English Football Association’s advisory board on inclusion and a trustee of anti-discrimination group Kick it Out.

“This inconsistency and continued lack of detail in terms of how it will be provided beyond the ‘everyone is welcome’ rhetoric is troubling, to say the least,” he said.

At the time of this article’s publication, Al-Khater had not responded to an AP request regarding the circulating erroneous claim.

— AP journalist Marcos Martínez Chacón verified this information.

___

Publication about the visit of the Mexican president to the US is incorrect

THE CLAIM: On his most recent visit to the United States, the Mexican president arrived as a tourist, stayed in a motel, ate, and returned to Mexico.

THE FACTS: On July 11, in his morning conference, López Obrador announced the agenda for his visit to the United States.

In it, he confirmed that he would meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, that he would pay a couple of tributes and that he would attend a meeting with American and Mexican businessmen the next day.

According to AP reports and other international media, until July 14 the agenda announced by the president was fully respected.

A post shared on Twitter falsely claims that López Obrador arrived “as a tourist” on his last visit to the United States, stayed at a motel, ate and left.

However, that did not happen. On July 11, as planned, López Obrador arrived in the United States capital along with his wife, the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, on a commercial flight. They did not travel as tourists, in fact they were accompanied by a delegation that included Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard; to the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier; the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Víctor Manuel Villalobos, and the head of the National Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño.

The president and his wife stayed at the Hotel Lombardy, which is less than a kilometer from the White House. His arrival at the place was recorded in photographs and videos by various international media. Said accommodation is not a motel, in fact, government and military officials, active or retired, usually stay there, and it even has a special service for them, according to the hotel’s website.

On the morning of July 12, the Mexican president met with Vice President Harris. Later he met with President Biden and in the afternoon he visited the monument dedicated to Martin Luther King and the memorial dedicated to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

López Obrador did not return the same July 11, after eating, as the publication assures. He actually attended the event arranged with American and Mexican businessmen two days later.

The president himself published on July 13 on his social networks a photograph at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington. “We had a meeting with businessmen from Mexico and the United States. We talk about economic cooperation, investment, sovereignty and progress with justice, ”said López Obrador on his Twitter account.

AP reported that during the meeting between López Obrador and Biden various agreements were reached between the two countries and concrete measures were discussed, such as increasing the number of work visas issued by the United States, creating a bilateral working group on migrant programs with labor purposes and worker protection and accept more refugees.

Both leaders also pledged to continue joint Mexican and Guatemalan patrols to go after people smugglers on their shared border.

— AP journalist Abril Mulato verified this information.

____

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has not died

THE CLAIM: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on July 11, 2022.

THE FACTS: The information was initially communicated from an apocryphal account of the president of the German Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Georg Bätzing.

The fake account that spread the misinformation was @BischofBatzing. Later, that same account clarified that it was false.

That is, with a tweet he announced the supposed death of Benedict XVI and later sent another message that said: “False account created by the Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti.” The account has already been suspended by Twitter.

Since the afternoon of July 11, several posts on Twitter have claimed that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had died.

The tweet was originally posted by the @BischofBatzing account, but was later taken up by users of social networks and even international media.

“Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died. May he rest in peace,” reads a post that includes an image of the pope. Another one points out: “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away at the age of 95 #alwaysinformed”.

But this is not true, since the information came from an account that was described in its own publications as “false”. In addition, until July 14, the Vatican did not report anything about it.

In mid-April of this year AP reported that the pope emeritus turned 95 years old.

— April Mulatto

____

Greta Thunberg did not call to bury the head to reduce emissions

THE CLAIM: A video shows a protest called by Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg in which she asked attendees to hide their heads under the sand on a beach to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

THE FACTS: The protest in the video was not called by Thunberg, it was organized by an international environmental group, and the burying one’s head in the sand was not intended to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

A publication circulating on Twitter shows a video in which dozens of people hide their heads under the sand on a beach to falsely say that it corresponds to a protest called by Thunberg.

It is added that Thunberg asked the attendees to hide their heads under the sand to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The publication does not specify when or where the protest supposedly organized by the Swedish environmentalist took place.

But it is not true that Thunberg was the organizer of the act or that the action of hiding her head under the sand was intended to reduce emissions.

By doing frame reversals of the video on Google, the AP confirmed that the recording corresponds to a protest organized by the international environmental group Extinction Rebellion on October 14, 2019.

The video was originally published by the Voice of America media outlet on its YouTube channel and a description in it says that the event occurred on a beach in Sydney, Australia.

In addition, an article on the environmental group’s website talks about the protest organized in Australia on October 14, 2019. In the article, the organization explained that the action of burying their heads under the sand was intended to criticize the inaction of rulers in the face of climate change.

The article also says that the protest in Australia was part of activities organized by the global environmental group that day.

Neither Thunberg nor the environmental group responded to requests from the AP about the false claim circulating.

— Marcos Martinez Chacon

____

Mexican lawmaker did not tweet about UFOs

THE CLAIM: On June 28, the Mexican opposition senator, Kenia López Rabadán, declared in a tweet that recent sightings of alleged unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the sky of three cities were organized as part of a strategy to hide the “bad government” of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

THE FACTS: Publications circulating on Facebook show the image of the apocryphal tweet to falsely say that López Rabadán declared that the sightings of alleged UFOs in the Mexican states of Baja California and Yucatán, and in the US state of California, were organized to hide the “bad government” of López Obrador.

The posts have been shared on Facebook by users related to López Obrador to make fun of the legislator of the opposition National Action Party (PAN).

Media in Mexico reported at the end of June on sightings of supposed UFOs in the sky of cities of the three states.

But it is not true that López Rabadán has spread the tweet that is circulating on the networks.

The AP did not find any evidence in the senator’s Twitter posts or in the digital tool Wayback Machine, which compiles records of websites even after they are removed, that she posted a tweet like the one circulating.

In addition, Yazmín Rionda, the legislator’s communication coordinator, told the AP in a WhatsApp message that it was “completely false” that the senator had tweeted something like that.

The news reports about the alleged UFO sightings also made no mention of an alleged plan to hide mistakes by the López Obrador administration.

The reports were based on videos released in late June showing white lights lining up and moving in the sky over points in all three states.