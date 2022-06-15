A look back at the extraordinary career of the Korean group BTS

After nine years of existence, the K-pop group announces taking a big break. Perhaps two years, the time for the seven members to do their military service? Back to the history of the boy band of all records.

At the height of their glory, South Korean K-pop superstars BTS announced they were taking a break to focus on their solo careers, after nine hits. The news had the effect of a bomb Tuesday evening among the fans and plunged the stock market price of their label HYBE, which hastened to put things into perspective by assuring that the seven boys would continue their collaborations.

A look back at the extraordinary career of the Korean Boy Band which holds 23 records, including the most viewed music video in 24 hours in all of YouTube history with Butter but also the most listened to track on Spotify in the first 24 hours, still with Butter. They also simultaneously brought together the most Internet users during a clip launch on youtube Dynamite. 3 million people have connected to discover the piece.

2013: the beginnings

On June 13, 2013, the group of seven boys took off. It consists of J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V are chosen by recruitment or auditions and undergo intensive training before the launch of the group. They will become BTS.

The band when it launched in 2013. Twitter BTS_official

2017: The American Dream

Already stars at home in South Korea, the seven boys, with the wind in their sails, are attacking the largest musical market in the world: that of the United States. They become the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards party.

2018: top of the charts

A vivid illustration of South Korean appeal: BTS becomes the first K-pop group to top the album chart in the United States. In May 2018, the group topped the Billboard 200, which ranks albums by sales, downloads and streaming, with their album Love yourself: Tear.

United Nations Ambassador

As its cultural footprint asserts itself in the world, BTS is invited in 2018 to speak before the United Nations. Its members urge young people to be themselves. Addressing a packed house at the launch of a UNICEF campaign for young people, the leader of the RM group urges young people to “speak out”regardless of race, gender or identity.

2019: a first break

After conquering the United States and England, BTS is taking its first “long” break in 2019, explaining that it needs “recharge and refresh”. But, a few weeks later, the group went on tour again, including a show in Saudi Arabia.

2020: “Dynamite”

In September 2020, BTS became the first South Korean group to top the American singles chart with their title Dynamite, fully interpreted in English. A few hours earlier, BTS stole the MTV Video Music Awards’ Best Pop award from heavyweights such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

2021: second break

In December 2021, HYBE announced that BTS is taking “a second long official rest period” to find new inspiration. Soon the group was performing together again, with a series of sold-out concerts in Seoul in March 2022, their first shows in their country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2022: at the White House

In June 2022, BTS meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House and speaks out against anti-Asian racism in the United States.

June 14, 2022: announcement of a new break

The group, whose members say they are “exhausted”, decides to stop performing. A break to allow the members to focus on their solo careers. Speaking to their groupies in a Youtube video on BTS’s ninth anniversary, the seven boys say they need time on their own. Their label HYBE plays down the announcement by assuring that the musicians will conduct “individual and team projects simultaneously”. It could be that their separation is not only explained not by the need to breathe but by the obligation to go through military service for all young South Koreans. A conscription that lasts two years. BTS’ hiatus may last longer than the K-pop group’s many fans expect…

