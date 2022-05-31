A look back at the most significant matches of the season

This Saturday, the PSG ended its season in a good way with a big victory against FC Metz (5-0), relegated at the same time to League 2. A meeting which also marked the extension of Kylian Mbappe and the farewells by Angel Di Maria. A beautiful evening which PSG has not accustomed us to this season. And after this sportingly chaotic end to the 2021-2022 season, here is a top 5 of the best matches of the Rouge & Bleu season.

PSG / Manchester City (2-0, Champions League group stage)

After a draw against Club Brugge (1-1) on the 1st day, the PSG finally wanted to start his season in Champions League. But the club from the capital had to face a tough opponent in Princes Park. In effect, Manchester City, finalist of the last edition, appeared with the status of favourite. But the men of Mauricio Pochettino have foiled the predictions from football experts. With a beautiful strike in the middle of the skylight, Idrissa Gueye (8′) perfectly launched the Parisian evening. In front, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was playing his first match in C1, saw the Mancunian attackers show clumsiness in the last gesture. While the Rouge & Bleu managed to contain the onslaught of the SkyBlues, Lionel Messi definitively freed the Parisians with a fine strike (2-0, 74′). His first goal at PSGwhich notably enabled the capital club to secure its victory (2-0).

PSG XI : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera (Wijnaldum), Verratti (Danilo Pereira), Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

PSG / Real Madrid (1-0, knockout stages of the Champions League

This season, the PSG also offered another great match to his supporters in Champions League, but with a completely different stake. Opposed to real Madrid in the round of 16 of the competition, the capital club received for the first leg. And once again, the Rouge & Bleu defied the odds. While we were expecting a close match between two contenders for the trophy, the teammates of Kylian Mbappe largely dominated this game. However, the Parisians proved ineffective in front of goal against a Thibaut Courtois big nights. Lionel Messi notably missing a penalty around the hour mark. And as we headed for a frustrating draw, the PSG once again got back to his man in shape, Kylian Mbappe, author of a solitary action in the last moments of the match (1-0). A short important victory but which will not be enough for a qualification in the quarter-finals (1-3 defeat in the round of 16 second leg).

PSG XI : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Danilo (Gueye), Paredes, Verratti – Di Maria (Neymar), Messi, Mbappé

PSG / Lyon (2-1, 6th day of Ligue 1)

Victorious in his first five league matches, the PSG received Olympique Lyonnaison September 19, for his first big shock of the season in League 1. If this meeting was not significant in the game, its scenario allowed the Rouge & Bleu to give their supporters a good time. Indeed, with Lyonnais lacking results at the start of the season, the two teams did not deliver a great performance. Yet the Gones managed to open the scoring Lucas Paqueta (54′), but Neymar Jr allowed his team to equalize a few minutes later on a penalty (1-1, 65′). And as we headed for the first draw of the PSG in League 1, Kylian Mbappe delivered a magnificent cross for a header from Mauro Icardientered during the game. A victory at the finish, a specialty of the PSG this season, which enabled the Rouge & Bleu to claim a sixth win in a row at the start of the championship.

PSG XI : Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera (Wijnaldum), Gueye – Di Maria (Hakimi), Messi (Icardi), Neymar – Mbappé

LOSC / PSG (1-5, 23rd day of Ligue 1)

This duel between champion of France outgoing and the future winner of the League 1 was one of the most outstanding of the 2021-2022 away season. This match could in particular allow the two clubs to best prepare for their round of 16 first leg. Champions League (chelsea for the LOSC and real Madrid for the PSG). Finally, the PSG will have delivered an astonishing match, helped the errors of the Lille goalkeeper, Ivo Grbic. Despite an equalization of Sven Botman (28′), the men of Mauricio Pochettino could count on a double of Danilo Pereirathe first achievement in the league of Presnel Kimpembea goal of Leo Messi and a nice coiled strike from Kylian Mbappe for a final score of 5 to 1. A big victory for the PSG against the last champion of France.

XI PSG : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe (Kehrer), Nuno Mendes – Danilo, Paredes (Draxler), Verratti – Di Maria (Simons), Messi, Mbappé

PSG / Lorient (5-1, 30th day of Ligue 1)

Finally, to end this top 5, the match between the PSG and the FC Lorient will have been outstanding thanks to the performance of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Indeed for the first time this season, this attacking trio was decisive in the same match. Largely winning Les Merlus (5-1), the capital club was able to count on its number 7, involved in all the goals (2 goals and 3 assists). On his side, Neymar Jr also performed well with a double, while Lionel Messi had also participated in the celebration with a realization.