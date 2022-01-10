A look into deep space

Below is the text of the shepherd’s preaching Luca Baratto, aired yesterday morning, Sunday 9 January, in the radio section “Evangelical worship“, On Rai Radio1.

During the holiday season I happened to read this news: NASA – the US space agency – has hired 24 theologians of different religions to discuss with them how humans would react to the news of the existence of aliens. Among the 24 there is also Professor Andrew Davidson of the University of Cambridge, in Great Britain, which is about to publish a book, in English, on Astrobiology and Christian Doctrine, a subject of which he is an expert. For Davidson it is possible that forms of intelligent life exist in the immensity of the universe and it is good to discuss their implications in advance (a few decades, a few centuries, we don’t know). Furthermore, Davidson wonders whether incarnations of the divine have also appeared on other planets, just as on earth Jesus Christ is, according to Christians, the incarnation of God, God who becomes a creature.

Again humans seem to be looking up beyond the sky into outer space. Already our filthy rich have organized the first tourist trips beyond the earth’s atmosphere – at a truly exorbitant price, it must be said, if the actor Tom Hanks declined the invitation considering the 28 million ticket was not well spent. We went back to looking upwards, partly because, as Dante makes Ulysses say, human beings were born to seek knowledge; partly because, failing to solve the countless problems we have on this earth, we simply decided to do something else.

It is not even a novelty that by turning their gaze to space, theologians are called into question. The cosmonaut Gagarin, the first man to travel in space, returned to earth said: Up there I did not see any God. And also about the presence of alien life forms, religious and theologians have already been abundantly questioned in the years of the space race between the USA and the USSR. The question was asked, for example, to CS Lewis – affirmed Christian apologist, well known in the English-speaking world at the time, and also the author of a space trilogy, whose most famous novel is “Far from the silent planet”.

Lewis replied thus: “I don’t look with pleasure at a [improbabile] encounter between humanity and any kind of rational aliens. I have seen how the white man has treated Blacks thus far, and how, even among civilized people, the stronger prevails over the weaker. If in the middle of space we encounter a race, however innocent and well-disposed, technologically less advanced than us, we would undoubtedly repeat the same evil deeds. We would enslave, betray, exploit or exterminate; at the very least, we would corrupt it with our vices and infect it with our diseases ”.

In space, what has happened on earth since the first colonization experiment, the Crusades, would repeat itself. Why fill other worlds with massacres, hunger and environmental devastation? If, on the other hand, we were to encounter a race superior in intelligence and technology, then perhaps the opposite would happen. “In this case – writes Lewis, we would meet in space if not God, at least his judgment” on our civilization.

In reality, asking about aliens means asking about diversity. What relationship does the human being have with the different, with the other? Be it the Samaritan, the impure, the poor or the stranger who is on our borders and who dies of cold in the woods or drowns in our seas? And the question about diversity is also a question about God. The Protestant theologian Karl Barth he defined God as the “Totally Other”, the one who expresses absolute otherness with respect to what we humans are, to what we think, to the images of the world and the universe that we build for ourselves. It is total diversity with respect to our order and our justice. If this is not the definition of an alien, I don’t know what else it could be. Happy Sunday!”

Here it is possible to listen to all the episodes of Culto evangelico.