A Los Angeles court has rejected a request to revoke Britney Spears’ father from her role as guardian of her estate

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles court rejected U.S. singer Britney Spears’ request to dismiss her father James as legal guardian of his estate, which he administers together with the trust company Bessemer Trust. Judge Brenda Penny’s decision came a week after Spears had spoken openly about the abuse she claimed to have suffered, asking to be able to regain control of her life and finances, but refers to a previous november request, with which the singer’s lawyers had proposed to commission only the Bessemer Trust company to take care of her assets.

It is the umpteenth development of the complex and commented story of the conservatorship by Britney Spears, the American legal instrument that has allowed the father to control the assets and personal life of his daughter since 2008, when she had had a serious nervous breakdown. Since September 2019, when James Spears had asked to be exempted from protecting his daughter’s personal affairs due to his health problems, Spears’ guardian is Jodi Montgomery; his father, however, had continued to maintain control over his enormous assets, which are worth about 60 million dollars (about 50 million euros).

On Tuesday, two people close to Spears told CNN that the singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, will file another request to ask again that the conservatorship, which has lasted for 13 years. The next hearing is set for July 14.

– Read also: Britney Spears’ accusations against her father’s “conservatorship”

