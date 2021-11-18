A lost piece from the Moon follows us, perhaps

The only natural satellite of the Earth is the Moon, but several other celestial bodies keep company with our planet, as they revolve around the Sun. From our point of view they seem to revolve around the Earth: in reality they follow an orbit around our star and for this reason they are called “quasi-satellites”. One of these is Kamoʻoalewa, a stone that reaches a maximum width of about 40 meters: it is very small and difficult to observe, so so far we have known very little about it.

A new research, recently published in the scientific journal Communications Earth & Environment, speculates that Kamoʻoalewa originated from the Moon, possibly detaching itself following an impact with another celestial body. The hypothesis would help to explain some of its particular characteristics, but not everyone is convinced yet.

469219 Kamoʻoalewa (or 2016 HO3, to use the full name) was discovered in 2016 by Pan_STARRS1, one of the telescopes used by the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii for the discovery and analysis of celestial bodies, especially asteroids. In Hawaiian, Kamoʻoalewa means “oscillating celestial body”.

In its apparent orbit around the Earth it approaches up to 14.5 million kilometers from our planet, while in moments of maximum distance it is more than 40 million kilometers from us. It therefore remains at a safe distance: it does not constitute a danger, but at the same time it is difficult to observe.

The analysis of the Kamoʻoalewa movements allowed to calculate that the quasi-satellite began to have a relatively stable orbit about a century ago and that it will continue to circle the Sun, with periodic encounters with the Earth, for several more centuries. However, the mere knowledge of his movements would not have allowed us to accurately reconstruct the origin of Kamoʻoalewa.

In early 2017, when the Earth was between the Sun and Kamoʻoalewa, the quasi-satellite was well illuminated by our star, an ideal time to make more accurate observations. A group of astronomers used two telescopes in Arizona to study how it reflected sunlight, thus reconstructing its composition.

As they explain in their study, the astronomers noted the presence of silicates, a class of minerals common in our solar system, with characteristics very similar to those found on the Moon. Initially the authors of the research thought they had made some mistakes, since they expected to identify a Kamoʻoalewa composition similar to that typical of asteroids. Subsequent analyzes, some of which carried out before the summer, confirmed the observations, reinforcing the hypothesis of a lunar origin of the quasi-satellite.

Kamoʻoalewa would have formed following the passage of another small celestial body that collided with the Moon, causing a small fragment to jump. There are also three other celestial bodies a short distance (in astronomical terms) from Earth with Kamoʻoalewa-like characteristics that may have originated from the same collision.

Confirming the hypothesis formulated in the research is not easy, however, and the authors themselves admit that there could be other explanations. Kamoʻoalewa may have nothing to do with the Moon and simply be a somewhat peculiar asteroid, with a composition reminiscent of that of our satellite. The quasi-satellite could be a fragment of a larger asteroid, which ended up in a different orbit following the gravitational pull of the Sun.

To have more concrete elements it would be necessary to go and see how Kamoʻoalewa is made on the spot. Fortunately for the researchers, China plans to visit Kamoʻoalewa on a space mission in the next few years. A probe will take some samples from the surface of the celestial body and take them to Earth, where they can be analyzed and compared with those taken over time with lunar missions.