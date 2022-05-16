A lot of fire to burn very little | The premiere of Flames of Vengeance

Flames of Vengeance

(firestarter)

USA, 2022

Direction: Keith Thomas.

Screenplay: Scott Teems, based on the novel by Stephen King.

Music: John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies.

Photography: Karim Hussain.

Editing: Timothy Alverson.

Cast: Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Zac Efron, Gloria Reuben, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, Tina Jung.

Distributor: UIP

Duration: 94 minutes

5 (five) points

The name of Stephen King is enough to approach the book, movie, comic, series, that refers to it. So how can you refuse to see Flames of Vengeance? Second version of the novel Firestarterthe first had starred the girl Drew Barrymore and its cast included the names of Martin Sheen and George C. Scott, under the direction of Mark Lester (the same from Command, with Schwarzenegger). Made in 1984, it was registered in a cinema where King’s stories already had sufficient splendor. Among the great titles, we must mention carrie (1976) and Christina (1983) –by the masters De Palma and Carpenter–, plus the obligatory stop at Kubrick’s Overlook Hotel in The glow (1980). and also the great creepshowscripted by King and directed by the father of the modern zombie George Romero.

About the Firestarter original (known as Fire Eyes), it is worth thinking about the acting path of little Barrymore after the ET of Spielberg, who before setting sail to his starry home tells him: “Be good!” (Be good!). The Barrymore did just the opposite. She played early horror movies (after Firestarter continued with another foray into the King world: cat’s eyes) and participated in many scandals. But that’s part of another story (about the turbulent lives of the Barrymore clan).

The new version of Fire Eyes now it is titled Flames of Vengeance. Is it worth making one remake? Yes, it is consubstantial to the history of North American cinema, it does not imply novelty. In any case, it is about updating stories from other approaches, with a different look, sometimes in more successful ways. Here, just the opposite. The new one Firestarter It is a dud, crude and not very elaborate, outlined from the simplest anecdote, without the desire to investigate its characters and achieve a certain complexity.

Broadly speaking, the first thing that stands out is the change of direction in terms of gender. The first is related to the horror movies of the time, whose list of titles must include, among others, The fury (1978) by De Palma, an undervalued film and not necessarily a horror film, but consistent in its choice of telekinesis (already present in carrie) for the plot node. But the new Firestarter he moves away from this world and ends up, in some way, in that of superheroes. Even when it is not, strictly speaking, a superhero movie, everything seems to relate it like this; as if it were, quietly, a kind of spinoff of some of the gifted characters of X Men.

Towards the beginning of the ’80s, the horror genre still had an important and autonomous presence on the screens. It is not that this does not happen now, but it is not very clear what would be, since the relay, such films, what would be their relevance. Now is the time for superheroes, and terror seems to be encapsulated in franchises that would do well to remove or explode once and for all. (Looks like this is happily about to happen, hand in hand with David Cronenberg with Crimes of the Future). In this way, Firestarter He then rubs shoulders with the new genre of super beings, without fully assuming his makeup.

Father and daughter hide to save themselves.

In this way, the adventures that father and daughter (Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong; by the way, this girl is far from knowing how to step into her predecessor’s shoes, no one like Barrymore) must endure in order not to be discovered are narrated. By those? By a certain agency that she experimented with mom and dad. Young then, the couple manifested a predisposition towards telekinesis and the manipulation of other people’s brains. Scientists with unclear purposes investigated them, performed tests on them, and sexual combustion made them give birth to a girl capable of setting fire to whatever she looked at. From there, they had to flee. The only virtue of the film is that all this has already happened, that the escape is still happening, and that the girl is about to unleash her anger on her schoolmates, whose bullying it becomes intolerable.

Just in case, the relationship with carrie it ends where it begins, since here there is no climate of intolerable religiosity or a sick mother, even when it is against her (Sydney Lemmon) with whom the little girl expresses the greatest anger. But it is not much more than this, there is no intended complexity, only an unconvincing flow of actions in their confrontations and resolutions, as predictable as the scowling gestures of the evil on duty, Captain Hollister (Gloria Reuben). To which is added the slightly more worn but always cheeky face of Zac Efron, whose traumas seem to barely touch his Disney features. More pain is needed, and as great as the tragedy may be in some of the characters, none of this is in the film. The pain, the rage, are consubstantial to King, and you have to know how to deal with them.

There is another fact, and it is of interest. Participating in the soundtrack is John Carpenter, director (among other masterpieces) of Christina, film admired by King himself. Carpenter’s keyboard phrases generate an immediate relationship, to cite a great example, with those of Halloween. In fact, the font and color used for the credits reinforce a Carpentian halo. But it is only a decoration, an ornament that does not even manage to breathe the pure cinema of this great director.

