“A lot of good news for Juve. Dybala is fantastic, De Ligt must always play”

Xavier Jacobelli, director of Tuttosport, guest of the TMW Radio editorial:

Atalanta were mocked again in the final by United …

“Amazing performance by Atalanta, it is no coincidence that they are in their third consecutive participation in the Champions League. They are deserving everything, playing beautiful football. The qualification is not compromised at all: on paper everything could be decided on the last day with the direct confrontation in Bergamo with Villarreal. We must be grateful to Gasperini and the Goddess for having given a great image of Italian football. ”

An individual mention in Atalanta?

“Koopmeiners is growing exponentially. It seems he has been playing for Atalanta for years. He took over the midfield in a difficult moment.”

Juventus find themselves and qualify for the second round with a 4-1 at Zenit:

“Given the negative moment in the league, it’s great news that Juventus have already qualified for the Champions League round of 16. The other great news yesterday is Dybala’s role, fantastic against Zenit. , without considering the many physical problems he had? “.

The other positive indications for Juventus?

“The growth of McKennie and Bernardeschi, in addition to the confirmation of De Ligt, who must always play. The contribution of the public, who supported the team from start to finish, was also good.”

Did the pre Zenit retreat work?

“Yes, absolutely. The team had the opportunity to meet and talk for a long time with mister Allegri. Now for all of Juventus, which must find continuity, there is the difficult exam with Vlahovic’s Fiorentina.”