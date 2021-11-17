a lot of nostalgia but little care

The return to market of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is the result of quite a massive overhaul, which to be honest has more in common with a remake than with a canonical remaster. This is because the Grove Street Games team, the authors of this new edition, has not limited itself to restoring the original assets and retouching the performance profile of the trilogy, but in fact he rebuilt the technical structure of the three titles from the ground up, adopting a new game engine (Unreal Engine 4 instead of the old RenderWare) and modernizing the control system.

Beyond the more or less orthodox use of the term “remaster”, it is beyond doubt how the definition chosen by the publisher is on the whole the most appropriate, especially considering the characteristics of a proposal which, net of improvements, clearly betrays the weight of the past years. With this we do not mean that the interventions implemented by the development team are not significant, but it is still difficult to believe that the outcome of this refurbishment operation is optimal, which however, it shows evident qualitative fluctuations on almost all fronts.

Old school crimes

So let’s start with the most intriguing of the innovations included in this “Definitive Edition”, that is the addition of a new lighting system that significantly alters the general quality of the scenarios, making them much more vivid and enveloping than they originally were. between shadows in real time, reflective surfaces and soft colors.

The neon lights on the Vice City waterfront, the rosy hues of the sunsets between the palm trees of Grove Street, the cold splendor of a morning of violence in Liberty City: all snapshots of an experience full of nostalgic echoes, shaped to match the “mental remastering” process that our best videogame memories are subjected to. Already at this point, however, the main flaw of the collection composed by Rockstar emerges, namely the superficiality with which many of its new features have been implemented. If on the one hand, for example, the lighting system improves the overall performance of the three metropolises at the center of the trilogy, on the other several areas of the map appear excessively dark, so much so as to undermine the readability of the action: an imbalance that becomes particularly evident during the cutscenes that mark the progression. This is not a really disabling hitch, mind you, but it is clear that greater care in the management of light sources could have minimized the onset of this sensory dissonance (here is a way to stem the problem of too dark graphics in the GTA Trilogy). Speaking of disharmonies within the graphics sector, the update of the models also shows results at times rather fluctuating.

Leaving aside the revision of the three protagonists, which fully convinces and proves to be consistent with the basic material, the restoration of supporting actors and generic NPCs sometimes appears patchy and ineffective, even in relation to the standards of a deliberately caricatured and parodic artistic direction, than in the remasters does not always hit the mark. Although the frequency of these “polygonal accidents” is not particularly high, and often they are all in all negligible, there are cases in which it is really impossible not to turn up your nose, for example in front of the elusive features of the pornstar Candy Suxxx.

In this regard, we had the clear impression that many of the assets present in the three games have been updated using machine learning without adequate quality control, which would explain the presence of a fair number of typos on the signs and shop windows scattered around. around the cities.

Essentially, to each of the merits of this Definitive Edition corresponds a more or less relevant “distortion”, generally attributable to a lack of polishing. We find another example on the side of effects, which moves between spectacular explosions and sensationally invasive “storm filters”.

Digital modernity

Despite everything, however, the outcome of the graphic modernization process implemented by Grove Street Games is all in all positive and, net of its defects, the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy proves to be able to offer fans a pleasant excursion on the avenue of memories, thanks also to a series of changes that significantly improve the quality of life of users.

To begin with, the developers have revised the control system using as a reference that of the last chapter of the saga: the shooting shows, for example, aiming mechanics very close to those of GTA V (if only for what concerns the assignment of the controls), complete with a weapon wheel and slow action during selection. On the same notes, it is now possible to set customized destinations on the map as desiredto display the best route on the radar. Particularly valuable is the addition of a quick restart system for missions, which are also equipped with checkpoints which, especially in the case of the most difficult tasks, make the progression more streamlined and enjoyable. In short, the range of novelties on a purely playful side marks a significant improvement in terms of accessibility, obviously with all the “physiological” limits of a three-generation trilogy.

While taking into account these improvements, in addition to those of the graphics sector, we struggle to consider this Definitive Edition as a product suitable for new generations of gamers, that is to all those users who at the time of the polygonal debut of GTA still did not frequent the shores of the console market.

In this sense, Rockstar’s proposal represents a bit of a wasted opportunity, given that the implementation of more radical interventions could have considerably broadened the potential catchment area of ​​the collection, including the relationship to a list price that, in all honesty, seems a bit excessive.

More generally, as anticipated, the new GTA Trilogy would undoubtedly have deserved greater attention in the polishing phase, especially considering how all three titles have a fair amount of bugs and glitches, some of which are already present in the previous remastered iterations. The most perplexing aspect is undoubtedly the performance profile of the package, regardless of the preset selected shows quite marked drops in frame rates (even the frame pacing is certainly not optimal), substantially incompatible with the actual power of the PlayStation 5 hardware. For its part, the publisher has already confirmed the arrival of updates intended to improve the general state of the trilogy (the modders are already fixing some problems of the GTA Trilogy on PC), but we believe it was more than legitimate to expect something more from Rockstar, a creative team that in the last twenty years has had a leading role in the evolution of the videogame industry.