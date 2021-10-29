“A lot of people got interested in Lazio with Binance. Soon the fans will also choose the uniform with which to take the field ”- LazioPress.it

Canigiani: “Many people have taken an interest in Lazio with Binance. Soon the fans will also choose the uniform with which to take the field “





The Lazio marketing director Marco Canigiani spoke in a video posted on the Binance Youtube channel and the new collaboration with it, explaining what can be done with the Lazio Token and what the collaboration consists of. These are his words:

“We were intrigued by the evolution of this world and the fact that many teams were approaching it. We researched and as we strive for the best, we found Balance to be the best. We were the first to experiment with this project and the numbers are amazing. Striking result? We did not expect it, but it is a reward for the work we are doing, it is an infinite thing, commitment H24, but the result was fantastic. Perspectives? In my opinion, the fundamental thing is to be able to mix the basins that these worlds can bring forward, a sports team with a boundless world like this. Lazio has probably been known much more in the world, as well as having brought people closer to Lazio. However, many people in the world have been interested in Lazio, not necessarily fans, maybe they will be. We are unique. Some teams already wanted to do it, but we were the first. It must have been luck and skill. It’s a nice thing where the fan also participates in divisions, it’s more of a game, a great game. They have been difficult months for all the teams and this sector is compensating, they are sectors that focus a lot on sport, and more and more, because they keep the fans loyal. Lazio has been at a high level from a financial point of view for years. The aspect I noticed is the great interest that has been given to Lazio from an international point of view. Incredible feedback from the media point of view, but also from other teams who called us for information, telling us they had been trying for years and asking how we did it. How the Token works? It is a kind of game, it allows you to participate in some marketing activities. We’ll start with smaller things, like player-friendly song choices or some graphic choices. But then it will grow. The fans will choose. In a while we will also ask which shirt to play away with, if they prefer white or black. Digital is a new world to understand. Digital products will be created that fans will be able to purchase through the Lazio Token. Make them engaged with the life of the club, make them participate. Let’s hope it’s just the beginning and with surprising results as was the start. “

