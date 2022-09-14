“A lot of people here are going to be in trouble”

Olive oil (Photo: Getty)

EL MOLAR, Spain — The branch, plucked from one of the thousands of trees in a dense olive grove in this town, bears brown leaves and a few tiny, dry shoots that cluster near the end. For Agustín Bautista, the branch tells a story and the story is about a harvest that is lost.

Normally, these shoots are green and healthy and produce more than 49,000 liters of olive oil in one season. That’s more than enough for Bautista, 42, with a powerful voice and long red hair, to support his wife and his two young children. Starting in October, when the olives are shaken from the trees and collected by nets on the ground, he will be lucky if he produces a fifth of that amount.

“I’m going to lose money,” he assured, with the resigned tone of a man who is in the acceptance phase of pain. As he looked out over the arid acres of his property, he summed up the reality facing Spanish olive farmers: “Without water, there is no future.”

The drought has devastated dozens of crops across Europe: corn in Romania, rice in Italy, beans in Belgium, as well as beets and garlic in France. Among the hardest hit is Spain’s olive harvest, which produces half of the world’s olive oil. Almost half of the Spanish production comes from Jaéna 13,468-square-kilometre landlocked southern province the size of Connecticut that produces more olive oil a year than all of Italy, according to the International Olive Council. It is often called the olive oil capital of the world.

Misericordia Jareño, mayor of the small town of El Molar, where many residents are fourth- or fifth-generation farmers, in the olive oil-producing province of Jaén, Spain, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Emilio Parra Doiztua/The New York Times).

Farmers and political leaders are now seeking answers to a pressing question: what happens to a single-crop economy when it’s scorched by record temperatures?

It has never been a major tourist destination, but those who come, especially to see the Moorish fortresses and Renaissance-style cathedrals, find a landscape unlike any other. Sixty-seven million olive trees are planted on every hill and valley, alongside every highway and road, in every direction. It has been said that it is the largest forest created by man.

Ever since the Romans began planting this forest centuries ago, olive trees have served as a livelihood for thousands of farmers and itinerant workers. The trees thrive in a Mediterranean climate and need a minimal amount of rainfall. However, this minimum amount is not enough. ANDEurope is suffering the worst drought in the last 500 years, according to the European Drought Observatory, a service run by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, and is experiencing heat waves so intense that the nearby city of Seville gave one of them a name — Zoe — as they are named. hurricanes and tropical storms in the United States.

The morning Bautista studied the withered branch of the olive tree, he was sweating in heat that already exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit at 11 a.m. As he drove his Toyota truck around the 5,000 trees he grows in a grove next to the small town where he grew up, he already lamented the loss of earnings. He and other farmers expect Jaen’s olive harvest to be 50 percent less than last year. Government estimates of lost revenue now stand at $1 billion.

“The situation is critical,” said Francisco Reyes Martínez, president of the Jaén Provincial Council. “A lot of people here are going to struggle.”

The harvest is just the latest setback for the hundreds of towns that dot Jaén and that have depended for decades on olive cultivation. El Molar has a bar, a church, no restaurants and an official population of 237 inhabitants.

“I think the real figure is closer to 200,” said the town’s mayor, Misericordia Jareño. “Some people have died.”

Oil tourism in danger

With help from the local government, a fledgling olive oil tourism industry, called oleotourism, is starting to grow. There are spas with olive oil treatments and specialty shops, such as Panaderia Paniaceite, which sell dozens of varieties of olive oil. An oil mill, as traditional mills are known, offers olive oil tastings as if they were wine tastings in a vineyard. Visitors can also spend a day working and living as an olive farmer, including meals, for 27 euros (almost $27).

A variety of olive oils are displayed at a store in the olive oil-producing city of Úbeda, in the Spanish province of Jaén, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Emilio Parra Doiztua/The New York Times)

“We have been surprised by the amount of interest in how we produce olive oil,” said José Jiménez, co-owner of the oil mill, Oleícola San Francisco, in a town called Baeza. “We have already received 50,000 visitors from 78 countries.”

Tourism will never compensate for losses in the countryside nor will it thwart a series of tectonic shifts that go far beyond climate. A harvest that once required tens of thousands of people, including a massive influx of seasonal migrant workers, now requires a fraction of that labor because much of the work is now done by machines. The most notable is the shaker, a hand-held, gasoline-powered device — it looks like a chain saw with a very long, thin snout — that shakes the olives off the trees by gripping the branches and making them vibrate.

A person armed with a shaker can shake 1,500 kilograms of olives in one day. If the traditional technique of beating with a stick is used, the figure is closer to 200 kilograms per day.

more expensive to produce

That is one of the reasons why El Molar has been losing population: much fewer people are needed for the harvest. And those who continue to work in the olive groves face higher costs especially now that inflation is over nine percent in the euro zone, driving up the price of electricity, fuel, fertilizer and labour.

“The cost of producing olive oil now is two or three times more expensive than it was ten years ago,” said Juan Carlos Hervás, a farmer and expert with the local branch of a farmers’ union. He did the math: a liter of extra virgin olive oil, the highest quality, now costs 3.90 euros, well above the 1.8 euros per liter it cost before the pandemic. However, the price of collecting that liter has increased by 2.40 euros.

“Now we are losing money,” said Hervás. “For the first time in many years we are seeing a good price for olive oil, but our costs are rising and it has not rained in three months.”

Without the expensive irrigation systems for trees, many are unsuccessful. During Bautista’s tour of the olive groves of El Molar, a clear dichotomy was observed: the trees that were irrigated from a nearby reservoir, through many kilometers of black pipes, looked healthy and green. The ones that weren’t were brown and sterile.

“Eight liters per hour, for eight hours, one night a week,” Bautista said, explaining how much each tree is watered. That water is expensive and farmers here have to buy a quota from a reservoir cooperative, created in 2001, to access it. Many decided long ago to save their money, betting that the rain would do the job for free.

grants

For years, subsidies from the European Union have been fundamental for the olive growers of Jaén. Currently, the rate is almost 690 euros a year per hectare (about 2.5 acres), explained Juan Vilar Hernández, an agricultural analyst and professor at the University of Jaén. Since the average farmer has 1.58 hectares, the average subsidy is almost 1,090 euros per year.

“If subsidies are eliminated, about 80 percent of farmers in Jaén would lose money,” he confirmed. The subsidy is going to decrease in the coming years, which alarms many farmers. A long-term solution is for farms to adopt ‘modern olive growing’, which means putting more trees in the same physical space and using more industrial equipment during harvesting.

Olive oil fields (Photo: Getty)

However, in much of Jaén this is not possible. Most of its olive groves are on sloping hills where expensive new machines like olive harvesters — basically, huge $500,000 tractors that roll over 13-foot trees — can’t work.

Inevitably, Jaén is going to lag behind in productivity compared to olive groves in California, Chile, Australia and elsewhere.Hernandez assured. The province may always be synonymous with olive production, but in the future it will be a competition that the province cannot win.

“The average age of an olive farmer here is 60 years old,” he said. “And his children are leaving for the cities. So in twenty years, no one is going to live in these towns.”

Luis Planas, Spain’s Minister of Agriculture, said in an interview that the country needed to adapt to the new conditions. He highlighted a number of measures the government has already taken to provide short-term relief, including tax breaks and increased job benefits. The goal is to save and maintain more than just an industry.

“If towns like El Molar disappear, Spain will lose a very important part of its identity,” he said. “If the olive grove disappears, that area will become a desert.”

On a recent Friday afternoon, El Molar ignored the weather and the laws of market economies that oppose it and gathered for its annual summer party. It had the look of a family reunion and included more than one Baptist, including the reporter for this story, who is Agustin’s cousin. It was not long before 11 p.m. when a brass band with a drummer paraded noisily down the main street, playing a children’s song, “I am a cup.” Beers and tortillas were being sold at a makeshift restaurant and bar, while children played on a nearby bouncy castle.

Around midnight, a DJ showed up and started playing dance music at a tinnitus-inducing volume. As if on cue, the wind picked up, napkins began to swirl in the air, and to everyone’s delight, it began to rain, lightly at first.

An old woman named María la de Ricardo passed by, smiling.

“It is not normal for it to rain in August,” he commented. “But I was praying for it to happen and God heard me.”

At that moment, it started pouring rain and everyone went indoors to watch the deluge.

