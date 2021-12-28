The Christmas holidays are a time of joy and lightheartedness, a moment of relaxation in which to indulge in unusual behaviors during the rest of the year. This is especially true for the table. At festive dinners we indulge in excesses that we would hardly allow ourselves on other occasions, such as the consumption of not too healthy foods. The tables in this period are full of foods rich in sugars and fats that are very harmful to our health. Fried foods, sausages, cheeses and alcoholic beverages are the foods with the highest cholesterol content.

A lot of people worry about diabetes and cholesterol but the sugars in food could also cause this serious damage

The University of Copenhagen in 2019 conducted an interesting experiment. The researchers measured the blood cholesterol level of 25,000 patients before and after the Christmas holidays. In January, the cholesterol value had risen on average by 15% with peaks of 20% for the bad cholesterol, LDL.

The increase in cholesterol is not the only danger for our body, even the increase in sugars can be very dangerous. Holidays are the time of year when you eat the most sweets. Excess sugar can not only promote obesity, but it could cause an increase in the volume of fat around the heart. In the long run, this phenomenon could lead to diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Sugars can also be very dangerous for the teeth and the entire oral cavity. An incorrect diet, especially if excessively rich in sugar, could lead to problems such as cavities and periodontitis and gum infections. Rightly so many worry about diabetes and cholesterol but the sugars in food could also create this serious damage to our mouth.

In the next few lines we will discover 3 solutions to keep our teeth and mouth safe during the Christmas holidays but also during the rest of the year.

How to protect teeth and mouth

Drinks are a source of sugar that many don’t pay attention to. Let’s indulge in our favorite alcoholic drink, but afterwards we drink water and rinse the mouth of sugar residues.

Our mouth and teeth are safer if we avoid eating sugar at all times of the day. Few people know that after eating and drinking, the oral cavity needs at least an hour to return to neutral. Therefore, it is better to limit the sweets to the main meals, such as lunch, dinner and breakfast, and to one of the two snacks in the morning or in the afternoon.

Beware of foods that contain sucrose, glucose, fructose, maltose and molasses. These are also types of sugar that if consumed in high doses could cause damage to teeth and mouth.

