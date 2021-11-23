A lot of technology among the best-selling products on Amazon so far

Between best selling products so far in Black Friday Amazon the Fire TV Sticks stand out, flanked by some curious product and a lot of technology. Can’t wait to find out what we’re talking about right? Then let’s proceed immediately.

The best selling products on Amazon Black Friday so far

Generally speaking, it is the Fire TV Stick (€ 22.99) that stands out in the list of best-selling products in these first days of Black Friday Amazon. Waiting for the rest of the offers, which will be available in the next few days up to Cyber ​​Monday next Monday, there are several Amazon-branded products among the most popular purchases.

In fact, we can also find Fire TV Stick Lite (18.99 euros), Fire TV Stick 4K (33.99 euros) and also the more powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max, proposed at 38.99 euros also at this time. In the list of the best sellers there is a lot of other technology, such as Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 (19.99 euros), Google Chromecast, Echo Show 5 2nd gen, a DVB-T2 decoder for digital terrestrial and the new Kindle Paperwhite in 8 GB version.

In the midst of all this some products “curious“: The Borbone Respresso coffee, the scented candles, the giant packet of 84 Scottonelle toilet paper rolls, the dishwasher tablets and the Oral-B electric toothbrush heads, always very popular, went great. Then, given the moment, the packs of FFP2 masks could not be missing.

Remaining onelectronics, between most popular products we can also find:

Narrowing the field even further and remaining alone on the Android smartphone we have in the list:

In most cases, offers on these products are still valid, so you still have time to take advantage of them if you wish. To discover all the offers of the Black Friday Amazon you can follow the link below, while at the bottom you have our articles divided by product categories.

