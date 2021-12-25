Sports

a lot passes by the group, we are united “

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Inter, Skriniar: Scudetto? We are the favorites: he passes a lot from the group, we are united

Milan Skriniar Interview

Skrinka in Slovak it means locker. They called him that in the youth academies. Milan Skriniar he has the size of the closet and a tender heart, “I’m not a bad guy.” He is in his fifth season with the Nerazzurri, a senator of only 26 years. These are some passages from his interview with Il Corriere della Sera:

Latest football

Skriniar on the moment of Inter and the Scudetto race

Did Eriksen’s drama mark it? How did you experience it?

«I was at the European Championship. We watched TV, the commentator spoke Russian, I didn’t understand anything, I saw a player on the ground. Then from Inter they reassured me. We do a beautiful job, we are paid well, but life is one. I have thought about it a lot, but I don’t want to think that such a thing could happen to me ».

Like last year, you started slowly: Inter seem like a sprinter who comes out badly from the blocks. Because?

“I wonder too. It is also a physical question with so many matches close together, but it is proof that the team never gives up ».

Are there too many matches? Are you afraid of injuries?

“I would like to play all the time, then I don’t have the strength to play 60 games a year.”

Inter favorite for the title?

“I think yes. A lot passes by the group, we are united ».

Skriniar Osimhen

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Pjaca: “That exultation from the wrong side …”

November 11, 2021

Euroleague, Alba Berlin-Olimpia Armani Milan 81-76

3 weeks ago

Juventus, important news on the ‘Ronaldo card’

3 weeks ago

Ski, Cup descent: Kilde does an encore at Beaver Creek, Marsaglia 4th then Paris

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button