Skrinka in Slovak it means locker. They called him that in the youth academies. Milan Skriniar he has the size of the closet and a tender heart, “I’m not a bad guy.” He is in his fifth season with the Nerazzurri, a senator of only 26 years. These are some passages from his interview with Il Corriere della Sera:

Did Eriksen’s drama mark it? How did you experience it?

«I was at the European Championship. We watched TV, the commentator spoke Russian, I didn’t understand anything, I saw a player on the ground. Then from Inter they reassured me. We do a beautiful job, we are paid well, but life is one. I have thought about it a lot, but I don’t want to think that such a thing could happen to me ».

Like last year, you started slowly: Inter seem like a sprinter who comes out badly from the blocks. Because?

“I wonder too. It is also a physical question with so many matches close together, but it is proof that the team never gives up ».

Are there too many matches? Are you afraid of injuries?

“I would like to play all the time, then I don’t have the strength to play 60 games a year.”

Inter favorite for the title?

“I think yes. A lot passes by the group, we are united ».