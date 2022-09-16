A lottery player picks his numbers wrong, but wins the jackpot and becomes a millionaire

The man says that he and his wife will now live less stressed about money.

An Australian man is now a millionaire after making a mistake when picking the numbers on his lottery ticketa mistake that turned out to be very profitable.

The resident of the city of Geelong, Australia, discovered his mistake after accidentally marking his ticket for the game called ‘Monday & Wednesday Lotto’, with numbers different from those he usually uses, as reported on the Yahoo portal.

The lucky man got the only winning number selection in the ‘Monday & Wednesday Lotto’ draw 4216, drawn on Monday 12th September, with a jackpot of $1 million Australian dollars (approximately $674,395 US dollars).

The lottery managed to contact him to give him the good news of the jackpot, and that’s when the man realized that his mistake ultimately turned out to be a blessing that changed his life.

“I didn’t even check my ticket. I usually religiously check my tickets right after the draw, but for some reason, I didn’t this time. I looked at my ticket, and realized that I even marked the numbers wrong,” said the lucky winner.

“They are special numbers and I always use them, but one of the numbers on this ticket was completely wrong“, he explained, adding that, if he had not made the mistake, he would not have won.

The man had just finished preparing his lunch when he received a call from The Lott’s representative to notify him of his victory. The winner said that, at that moment, his appetite went away.

Now, he says he and his wife will have less stress about money.

